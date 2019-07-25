WarnerMedia Asia Pacific Taps Synamedia to Improve Satellite Delivery Efficiencies

LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that WarnerMedia Asia Pacific has chosen its end-to-end PowerVu content delivery solution to enhance their satellite content delivery system. Synamedia technologies will reduce bandwidth costs, deliver next-generation security capabilities, and prepare the company's satellite system for future IP delivery innovations.

WarnerMedia is leveraging Synamedia's Virtual Digital Content Manager (vDCM) with Smart Rate Control and Automation, PowerVu Network Center (PNC), and D9800 Network Transport Receiver to help revolutionize the efficiency and speed by which their content is delivered around the world.

"Today's viewers, no matter their location, expect content when they want it and how they want it. Simply put, there's no room for delay," Luis Esparza, Senior Vice President of International Technology, WarnerMedia. "Synamedia understands this fact and has both a robust portfolio of solutions and an impeccable security track record. Our continued partnership is one based on proven success."

Today, satellite technologies are advancing, leases are expiring, and security is becoming an ever-increasing concern. WarnerMedia looked to the formidable expertise of Synamedia and its HEVC technology to enable them to protect their footprint in existing markets while finding new routes to additional revenues. The end-to-end Synamedia solution will allow the company to complement its traditional satellite distribution with future IP-based delivery options, a unique capability of the D9800 Network Transport Receiver.

"Our brands are synonymous with high-value content and innovation, and with our laser focus on business retention, revenue growth, and security, we need a partner as committed to these goals as we are," said Gustavo Fracassi, Senior Director, International Infrastructure & Transport, International Technology, WarnerMedia. "Synamedia brings decades of experience and some of the best engineering minds in the industry to the table, which shows in their solutions and deployments."

Synamedia's Virtual DCM encoding and multiplexing platform represents a new generation of virtualized and software-based video processing, providing advanced video, audio, and metadata processing for live multi-format video delivery. By using machine-learning and Stream Video Quality (SVQ) Synamedia's patented light weight and real-time quality metric technology, Virtual DCM can scale automatically to provide maximum video quality at minimum bandwidth and storage costs. This enables broadcasters, content providers, and service providers to meet their service requirements for premium picture quality, bandwidth efficiency, and multiscreen transcoding/encoding.

Synamedia's PNC platform is a sophisticated, highly reliable and easy-to-use content delivery system that provides network management, improved security, decoder management, monitoring and analytics and focused on advanced revenue protection. The Synamedia D9800 Network Transport Receiver is the most versatile network receiver available today, offering hardware configurability and Over-The-Air (OTA) licensing that allows for customization as part of the video distribution handoff to service providers. This platform complements or transitions traditional satellite distribution with a variety of IP-based video delivery mechanisms.

"WarnerMedia Asia Pacific is one of the most progressive content providers in the industry today. Thanks to that, they are the ideal partner to illustrate how advanced technologies can continue to evolve content delivery," said Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Processing, Synamedia. "It's yet another reinforcement to the industry that Synamedia is committed to endless innovation."

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect, and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters, and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

Twitter: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

Warner Media is part of AT&T Inc.

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Tricia Stevenson

Synamedia APAC

tstevenson@synamedia.com

+65 81339907

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Synamedia in the Americas

tsheehy@Breakawaycom.com

908.705.4596

SOURCE Synamedia

Related Links

http://www.synamedia.com

