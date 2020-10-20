WarnerMedia Content Available in Millions of GM Vehicles

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T*, WarnerMedia and General Motors (GM) are raising the bar on the driving experience with AT&T connectivity and in-vehicle WarnerMedia premium entertainment. With the ongoing collaboration, drivers of select Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles will have access to the best of both worlds – high-speed Internet and world-class entertainment – while on the go.

Millions of vehicle owners and their passengers across the U.S. now have first-of-its-kind access to WarnerMedia RIDE, offering unique video content on personal smartphones or tablets connected to in-car Wi-Fi hotspots. That includes news and sports programming and content from brands such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT and more. AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max on qualifying data plans next year.

"General Motors pioneered the connected car industry and we continue to put our customers at the center of what those connections can offer," said Santiago Chamorro, vice president, GM Global Connected Services. "The addition of WarnerMedia's library of podcasts, movies and television programming – combined with AT&T's Wi-Fi connectivity – is just another way we're enhancing the ownership experience for our customers, whether that's a family looking to entertain kids in a Chevrolet Suburban or a commuter enjoying a favorite podcast in a Cadillac CT5."

General Motors and AT&T introduced the widest deployment of 4G LTE-connected vehicles. GM now has more than 1 million data subscribers, led primarily by families in SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade. These new WarnerMedia content offerings give more choice and more value to those families and new audio entertainment to better serve those in the driver's seat.

"We've long been committed to ensuring our customers can be connected and entertained just about anywhere," said Sarita Rao, senior vice president, AT&T Business Marketing. "Bringing content from the WarnerMedia library across GM vehicle brands is another step toward keeping customers connected to the world around them and the content they love."

"This relationship with GM means we can fully connect car owners with new immersive experiences and exclusive content to create meaningful connections for the whole family," said Barry Loudis, vice president, WarnerMedia Content Experiences.

WarnerMedia RIDE will be available with AT&T unlimited data plans1 in connected cars at no additional cost across U.S domestic car brands. Passengers can download the WarnerMedia RIDE app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+) starting today. Customers will have a user-friendly interface with a new authentication feature that lets users access content once the app senses the vehicle's Wi-Fi hotspot.

GM customers already have access to WarnerMedia Audio, including more than 70 podcasts and hundreds of hours of audio content from WarnerMedia's vast podcast library and live audio simulcasts from the WarnerMedia news networks.

HBO Max

AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max as a unique premium bundle of connectivity and content for AT&T connected car data plan subscribers next year. This would mean 10,000 hours of curated premium content from iconic brands such as HBO Max, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes and more through in-vehicle Wi-Fi.

AT&T and GM have worked together to connect vehicles with high-speed wireless connectivity since 2014. With a vision of keeping safety first and reducing driver distraction, AT&T and WarnerMedia have developed the WarnerMedia Audio app to ensure that the driver can control and listen to front seat content while keeping their eyes on the road. AT&T and WarnerMedia have also kept driver safety in mind with WarnerMedia RIDE by including AT&T's It Can Wait campaign, which shares a simple message: Please don't drive distracted. WarnerMedia RIDE is intended for passenger use only when vehicle is in operation. Take the pledge to drive distraction free at ItCanWait.com.

Owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles can go to my.gm.com to get more information and find out if their vehicle is eligible for WarnerMedia content.

1 Existing AT&T Unlimited Plan customers are eligible for this offer. No existing TV subscription is required.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet® just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

http://att.com

