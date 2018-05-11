Warning Issued to Parents: Protect Your Child's Brain and Teeth from this Dangerous Chemical Exposure

"Fluoride is being added to drinking water in a one-size-fits-all dosage with no consideration for its impact on children, infants, and fetuses, who are also exposed to fluoride from other sources," David Kennedy, DDS, of the IAOMT, explains. "In the meantime, excess fluoride exposure in children is known to cause dental fluorosis, which is permanent damage to the developing tooth, is the first visible sign of fluoride toxicity, and is currently on the rise in the United States, with millions of children affected. Among an array of other health risks scientifically linked to children's fluoride exposure are osteosarcoma (a bone cancer) and loss of IQ points."

One example of the research Dr. Kennedy is referring to is a study published in 2017 (funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health) that found prenatal fluoride exposure was associated with lower scores on tests of cognitive function in the offspring. This study is just one of hundreds of research articles about fluoride's health risks that the IAOMT has collected since the group was founded in 1984.

Last fall, Dr. Kennedy co-authored the IAOMT's Position Paper against Fluoride Use in Water, Dental Materials, and Other Products, which features over 500 citations, mainly to scientific studies and regulatory documents addressing fluoride's potential for harmful consequences. The IAOMT has also launched Fluoride Facts webpages to assist in raising awareness of risks of fluoride exposure. The work of the IAOMT has been instrumental in helping to teach others that not all dentists support the use of fluoride and that exposure to this chemical, which has drastically increased in recent decades, has been related to an array of potential health hazards.

As part of their efforts to share this important message, the IAOMT has also joined forces with the Fluoride Action Network (FAN), a group that seeks to broaden awareness among citizens, scientists, and policymakers on the toxicity of fluoride compounds. FAN recently launched a Moms2B Campaign to advise pregnant women to avoid fluoride, particularly fluoridated water, because of the potential for harm to the brain of the fetus.

Contact: Amanda Just, Program Director of the IAOMT, info@iaomt.org

International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT)

Phone: (239) 887-8067; Website: www.iaomt.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warning-issued-to-parents-protect-your-childs-brain-and-teeth-from-this-dangerous-chemical-exposure-300646776.html

SOURCE International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology

Related Links

http://www.iaomt.org

