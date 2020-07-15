Warning to Victimized DeVry and Keller Students About Upcoming Class Action Exclusion Date

CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoltmann Law Offices warns former DeVry University Inc. ("DeVry") and Keller Graduate School of Management ("Keller") students that the deadline for excluding oneself from the class action lawsuit settlement is August 24, 2020. The proposed class action settlement will lead to a paltry recovery for most students of less than $200 per student and provides other illusory benefits for victims of DeVry's fraudulent marketing scheme. Stoltmann Law Offices is encouraging many former DeVry students to either request an exclusion from the class action or object to the petty settlement terms.

According to Chicago attorney Andrew Stoltmann, who is currently representing over 540 defrauded DeVry students in individual actions against DeVry, students should "Contact our law firm to learn how to exclude yourself from this meager class action settlement and actually attempt to wipe out all of your debt from DeVry instead of eliminating only a few hundred dollars. In our opinion, the proposed class action settlement for DeVry students is woefully inadequate and it won't put a meaningful dent in the massive student loan debts owed by DeVry and Keller students. It's a great deal for DeVry and class counsel, but not for the victims. In order for DeVry and Keller students to avoid being victimized a second time through this frivolous settlement, we are in the process of excluding all of our clients from the settlement and have already filed an objection to the settlement in court.

According to attorney Stoltmann, very specific steps must be taken by DeVry students in order to be excluded from the class action settlement. "DeVry students need to request in writing that they be excluded from the class action settlement, otherwise they will be barred from suing individually to secure a meaningful award that could actually wipe out their debt. There are specific steps that must be taken by the former students, including sending a letter to the court with their name, address and telephone number stating 'I hereby request to be excluded from the proposed settlement class' before August 24, 2020. We can assist in this process, as well as, help objectors."

To learn how to sue DeVry to wipe out the debt and exclude yourself from the settlement, please call the law firm in Chicago, Illinois at 312.332.4200 or visit www.StudentLoanDebtSlave.com for more information.

