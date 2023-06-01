Warning Up Breaks Ground in North America

With Offices in Europe and Los Angeles, the Agency Establishes a Global Presence for its Games, Tech, and Entertainment Clients

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warning Up, a leading PR and Influence Agency that is part of the New Vega group, announces the opening of its new US office, establishing an international footprint. This strategic expansion marks an important milestone for Warning Up and the New Vega group as it strengthens its presence in the North American market and caters to the growing demand for exceptional, global communication services.

Warning Up hires James Little and Alex Josef to spearhead the agency's new US office.

The decision to establish a US office comes as a result of Warning Up's continued success and recognition for its outstanding work on both EMEA and international projects. The Agency, which works with clients big and small including Bungie, Netflix, Ankama, and more, will now be able to better serve its existing clients in the additional territories of the United States and Canada while also forging new partnerships with companies seeking impactful public relations and marketing solutions.

Leading Warning Up's Los Angeles office are two industry veterans, James Little and Alex Josef, both seasoned PR professionals with more than 20 years' experience each. The pair brings extensive knowledge and expertise to the agency, ensuring the highest quality of service and results for the agency's clients.

James Little joins Warning Up as the VP Media Relations, North America. Little has held key leadership positions in several agencies servicing the Tech and Consumer Product industries. His exceptional track record in managing successful client campaigns and driving business growth will be instrumental in steering Warning Up's expansion efforts.

Assuming the role of Sr. Strategist & Head of Influence is Alex Josef, a visionary strategist known for his ability to conceptualize and execute groundbreaking campaigns for the gaming and tech industries. Josef's passion for storytelling and his deep understanding of brand messaging have earned him accolades and recognition throughout his career. With a knack for innovation, Josef will lead the team in delivering captivating and memorable communication solutions.

"We are thrilled to open our US office and welcome James Little and Alex Josef to the Warning Up team," said Marc Guerrier, Managing Director of Warning Up and Board Member of New Vega. "Their combined expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and delivering exceptional communication services to our US and internationally based clients, all of which is backed by a team of more than 70 consultants worldwide."

The US office is also an open door to the New Vega group's entire capacity including strategic consulting, public relations, influencer marketing, 360° media buying, social media management, events planning, and creative content production.

About Warning Up

Warning Up is a Public Relations agency renowned for its strategies and creative campaigns. With a team of talented professionals, Warning Up works closely with clients to develop tailored communication solutions that drive business growth and enhance brand reputation. The agency's expertise encompasses strategic consulting, public relations and influencer marketing. For more information, visit https://www.warningup.com.

About New Vega

New Vega is a global media and advertising group built on the outstanding experience and talents of specialized agencies including Warning Up, Culture G, Wizerly, and Pocketwhale. With offices in Paris, Tokyo, and Los Angeles, New Vega is servicing clients in the gaming, tech, movies/series, and book industries. The group's expertise includes everything from Marketing & Brand Strategy (CMO-level) to delivering outstanding Public Relations, Creative Content, Influencer Marketing, Media Buying, Social Media Management, and Events Planning. For more information, visit https://www.newvega.com/.

