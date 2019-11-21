WarPaint International Beauty Agency Offers Yoga For Weddings

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WarPaint International, a leader in beauty-on-demand services and wedding day hair and makeup is now offering certified yoga instruction leading up to and on the day of the wedding.

Brides-to-be that are booking their wedding day beauty services with WarPaint International now have the option to include the ever-popular health trend of beginning the first day of their new life centered in mind, body and spirit.

"Traditionally the bride and party get their hair and makeup done together. But now, with the increasingly popular trend of beginning one's day in a place of Zen, WPI is offering the ability to book your entire 'day experience' in one place with the addition of our certified yoga instruction," said WPI Creative Director Jessica Mae.

Why yoga on your wedding day?

After servicing thousands of brides and wedding party members, WPI has learned over time that brides love yoga. Planning a wedding and enduring an entire wedding day can be extremely stressful as much as it is exciting. Beginning your new life journey in a place of focus makes the day more enjoyable for everyone involved - especially the bride.

Wedding Yoga Packages

Brides-to-be have the ability to choose from a bridal glow flow package that takes place an hour before the wedding day begins or a bachelorette party barre that includes a heart-pounding full body workout. Drop-in classes are also available.

WarPaint International also offers corporate mindfulness programs that bring yoga instruction and personal services to the office or corporate meetings.

To learn more about Yoga for Weddings with WPI, visit: www.warpaintinternational.com/yoga-for-weddings

About WarPaint International

WarPaint International LLC is a privately-owned Beauty Agency providing luxury beauty services, yoga for weddings and style production for the bridal, consumer, editorial and commercial beauty markets. The company is based in Minneapolis, MN and is currently franchising its operations in Minnesota, California and New York City.

WarPaint International is the Ultimate Symbol of Luxury and Excellence in Hair & Makeup Artistry.

