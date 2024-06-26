WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (WRPT) Announces Agreement to Collaborate with NextFind AI in using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Global Mineral Exploration and Name Change to NextFind.AI

LAS VEGAS and HYDERABAD, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with NextFind.AI https://www.nextfind.ai to establish a joint venture that will focus on the marketing and development of various Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technologies. To date, NextFind AI has focused on AI projects relating to the identification of economic mineralization on exploration properties and applications to aid with medical patient care.

WRPT is excited to collaborate with NextFind AI to create a world-class database of exploration targets worldwide. Led by professional geoscientists and AI specialists, NextFind AI aims to be an innovator in the field of Artificial Intelligence with a powerful new platform. This platform provides an autonomous data quality and anomaly detection tool aimed at locating world-class deposits of important precious and critical minerals. It implements a more rapid, efficient, and cost-effective exploration methodology than conventional techniques, drastically reducing routine analysis and data collection by geologists and scientists. This saves vast amounts of time and money on discovery and development projects. Leveraging satellite imagery, historical archives, and exploration data, NextFind AI's state-of-the-art anomaly detection algorithms identify potential mining sites with high precision. In a world of ever-increasing mineral demand, NextFind AI enhances the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, revolutionizing the mining industry by providing actionable insights that reduce exploration time and costs while maximizing the potential for significant discoveries.

Pursuant to its agreement with NextFind.AI, WRPT will focus on research and development, marketing, sales, and operational activities relating to NextFind.AI's businesses. WRPT will issue 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a deemed price of $0.50 each (for total consideration of US$7,500,000) to the principals of NextFind.AI in consideration for it contributing its technologies to the joint venture. The agreement provides that the parties will complete a due diligence review of their respective businesses, following which, they will negotiate and execute a definitive agreement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information includes the possibility that the company is unable to execute a definitive agreement with NextFind.AI, that NextFind.AI's technology will not perform as anticipated and will not result in the joint venture generating any revenue, and that other competitors will be more successful in developing competing technologies that adversely impact NextFind.AI's success. Such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

