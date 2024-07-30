WARRANTHOLDER GROUP UPDATE IN RELATION TO UKRAINE

GDP-LINKED SECURITIES (REGULATION S ISIN: XS1303929894, COMMON CODE: 130392989, RULE 144A ISIN: US903724AW28, CUSIP: 903724AW2)

(THE "WARRANTS")

ISSUED BY UKRAINE, REPRESENTED BY THE MINISTER OF FINANCE OF UKRAINE ("UKRAINE")

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP ("CGSH") are working with certain holders of the Warrants (the "Group"). The Group collectively holds in excess of 25% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the publicly held Warrants.

The Group notes Ukraine's announcement that it intends to start restructuring discussions in relation to the Warrants notwithstanding that the Warrants have already been restructured in 2022.

Holders are invited to contact CGSH to provide their views regarding Ukraine's announcement and for further information.

CONTACT: The contact details for the CGSH team appear below:

Solomon J. Noh

[email protected]

Office: +44 (0) 20 7614 2306

Mobile: +44 (0) 78 4132 3679

Jim Ho

[email protected]

Office: +44 (0) 20 7614 2284

Mobile: +44 (0) 7766 251 806

Alastair Goldrein

[email protected]

Office: +44 (0) 20 7614 2322

Mobile: +44 (0) 77 3417 1953

James Armshaw

[email protected]

Office: +44 (0) 20 7614 2216

Mobile: +44 (0) 7581 053 809

SOURCE Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP