Warranty Master Changes Name to ScalePad; Ignites Greater Productivity and Profit Potential for MSP Partners Worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warranty Master is changing its name to ScalePad and launching its latest services innovation: Software Asset Management.

New brand and technology innovations introduce a larger and more profitable revenue stream for more than 8,000 ScalePad MSP Partners.

ScalePad expands Asset Lifecycle Management portfolio 10 times with addition of software, offering MSPs a 360-degree view of customers' technology infrastructure and investments.

A preview of Software Asset Management is now available to all ScalePad MSP Partners at no charge to quickly demonstrate its positive impact on Partner productivity, sales pipelines and profits.

By expanding its Asset Lifecycle Management portfolio to include hardware, software and warranty services, ScalePad MSP Partners now have access to 10 times more data totaling 100 million assets managed.

A channel champion, ScalePad has enjoyed explosive growth in the last 12 months:

Amassing more than 8,000 MSP Partners in 76 countries

Establishing and expanding relationships with more than 30 Alliance Partners including today's leading RMM brands such as ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, SolarWinds MSP and NinjaRMM

Reporting more than 60 percent of the MSP 501 community is using ScalePad

Available to preview free for all ScalePad Partners, Software Asset Management simplifies success for the MSP, allowing them to manage all their clients' IT assets through one automated, easy-to-use application. Features and functionality include:

The ability to standardize software versions and RMM agent installs productively across an entire client base.

Asset-level software insights to drive hardware sales by identifying opportunities for renewals and replacements.

Software summary reports with actionable insights to further build client relationships by giving easy-to-read insights and proof points.

A dashboard that facilitates productivity by giving an overall health view of software for an organization.

Patrick Murphy, President of Results Technology and a long-standing ScalePad MSP Partner, applauds the tech innovator's commitment to supporting Partner productivity and growth stating: "Our customers look to us to help manage and protect their IT investments – all while minimizing risk and maximizing business outcomes. It would take me hours to get actionable data manually, but ScalePad allows us to quickly identify and manage our clients' hardware and software assets while providing the detail we want and need to optimize their operations and ours."

In addition to Software Asset Management, ScalePad brought to market several key enhancements and innovations in last 18 months. These include:

Automated data collection. Partners can easily connect with more than 30 integrations and more than 40 OEMs for the most up-to-date information with guaranteed accuracy and streamlined efficiency.

Easy-to-read and insightful reports. Partners can drive insights and budgeting during quarterly business reviews with ready-made reports that have been tested and optimized.

Instant extended warranty quotes. Rather than waiting days, ScalePad generates quotes in less than two minutes.

Server and network extended warranties. With 60 percent of servers out-of-date and at risk, this led to a 60 percent increase in extended warranties purchased for servers in 2020.

Workstation extended warranties. The total revenue opportunity for ScalePad Partners jumps from $50 million to $500 million in extended warranty sales.

"Our continued innovation around Asset Lifecycle Management is helping Partners deliver better service and value to their customers while driving both top-line revenue and profits for their business," says Dan Wensley, CEO, ScalePad. "Hardware and software are the two largest investments SMB customers make, and now, with Software Asset Management, our Partners are going to be able to take the strength and the versatility of what they've done with hardware asset management and apply it to software."

For more information on ScalePad's new and expanded services or to start a free trial of Software Asset Management, visit: https://scalepad.com

About ScalePad

ScalePad is a simple yet powerful application that automates asset lifecycle management for hardware, software and warranty services. By automating time-consuming processes, we make it easy for MSPs to get vital insights while maximizing their profitability, improving productivity and strengthening their client relationships. These innovations have allowed us to see incredible growth with more than 8,000 Partners in 76 countries and 60 percent of the MSP 501 using ScalePad today but we're just getting started.

