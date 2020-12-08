Warren Averett Recognized on 2021 Forbes Lists: America's Best Tax Firms and America's Best Accounting Firms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Averett, LLC, one of the Southeast's largest accounting and consulting firms, announces that Forbes has listed the CPA firm on their annual lists: America's Best Tax Firms and America's Best Accounting Firms for 2021. The award lists were announced on December 3, 2020. View the complete article here.

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors Warren Averett Recognized on 2021 Forbes List: America's Best Accounting Firms

These distinguished awards are presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes determined results using independent surveys of tax and accounting professionals who provided thousands of recommendations. Respondents were recruited via an online survey as well as through a carefully profiled online-access panel. Recommendations from professionals working at tax and accounting firms (peers) as well as professionals working with tax and accounting firms (clients) were considered in equal measure. Self-recommendations were excluded from the analyses, and multiple quality reviews were conducted prior to publication.

Based on the competition for the elite awards, Warren Averett believes this distinction demonstrates the continued commitment of their professionals to an exemplary level of service and expertise.

"Warren Averett is honored to be recognized by Forbes on both lists: America's Best Tax Firms and America's Best Accounting Firms for 2021," says Chief Executive Officer, Mary Elliott. "Our team is dedicated to providing the best services catered to each of our client's individual needs, which is more important than ever in the current climate. This honor reflects our dedicated employees and the great clients we serve."

About Warren Averett

Warren Averett is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeastern region and ranks among the top 40 firms in the United States. With over 800 employees and 311 CPAs Firm-wide, Warren Averett offers depth and experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, construction, real estate, aerospace and defense, life sciences and technology, nonprofit and public sector. Accounting services span beyond audit and tax to include wealth management, staffing and recruiting, technology consulting, financial outsourcing, retirement plan administration and investments. Warren Averett's 15 office locations include Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Cullman, Anniston and Foley, Alabama; Panama City, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and affiliate offices in Houston, Texas and the Cayman Islands.

Media Contact:

Sunny Ricks

Director of Marketing Communications

Phone 850.435.7400

[email protected]

www.WarrenAverett.com

SOURCE Warren Averett, LLC