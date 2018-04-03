Warren Faleiro appointed Chief Technology Officer at OANDA

Vatsa Narasimha, CEO of OANDA Corporation, commented, "A FinTech company at heart, OANDA was built on the belief that technology would open up the markets to create fair access for everyone, and we remain just as dedicated to this belief today. Combining deep technical expertise with extensive experience in disruptive technologies, Warren will be an invaluable asset as we explore new ways to leverage our technology and drive growth in the future. I'm delighted to welcome him as our new CTO."

Faleiro commented, "Over the years, I've watched with admiration as OANDA has combined a passion for innovation with ground-breaking technology in order to transform the business of foreign exchange for both consumers and corporates alike. The company has long been driven by a culture of technical excellence. As such, I'm looking forward to introducing new product development and innovation strategies across the entire breadth of the firm – from the trading platform to our rates, payments, data and analytics businesses – further fueling our success in the years to come."

OANDA has been responsible for a number of breakthroughs over the years. In 1996, the firm changed the way the world accessed currency information, becoming the first organization to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet. And in 2001, OANDA launched a trading platform that helped pioneer the development of Internet-based currency trading around the world.

About Warren Faleiro

Chief Technology Officer, OANDA

Based in Toronto, Warren Faleiro is OANDA's Chief Technology Officer, responsible for driving the company's product development strategy and providing technical leadership across all areas of the business. With more than 20 years of experience extending from Toronto to the San Francisco Bay area, he has worked for some of the world's most innovative companies including FreshBooks, Danal and Verisign. Warren holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

About OANDA

A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, OANDA combines award-winning technology and institutional-grade execution across a wide range of asset classes, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the world's fastest platforms. The company also offers OANDA Rates™, a corporate solution that helps the world's leading audit firms, taxation authorities and MNCs mitigate currency risk, improve efficiencies and optimize working capital. Established in 1996, OANDA has offices in the world's most active financial markets including New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto and Sydney and is fully regulated by six major authorities. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

