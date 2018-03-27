Warren Financial Says March-Madness Stock Market Unpredictable Yet Manageable with Safer Equity Fund

Warren Financial's Safer Equity Fund has doubled in assets since inception. The fund has given its investors a 13.07% 5-year average annualized ROI and 21.6% in 2017. The goal, Mr. Warren says, is to aim for a balanced portfolio, not an approach where you're hoping for a miracle based on what "everyone" is saying.

"Like the stock market, analysts miss the mark when it comes to predicting who is favored to win March Madness…but when it's your income at stake, you shouldn't listen to the status quo," said Chief Investment Officer, Randy Warren of Warren Financial based outside of Philadelphia.

Mr. Warren says having an anti-turbulent strategy in place (like his Safer Equity Fund) is a compelling alternative, urging investors to learn how to manage risk instead of avoiding it and riding out the wave like so many investment managers tend to do.

