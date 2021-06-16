Warren G, the Hip Hop Pitmaster Celebrates Father's Day with Sniffin Griffin's BBQ

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sniffin Griffin's BBQ founder, Warren G, announced a new special offer for Father's Day in honor of his father, the inspiration for Sniffin Griffin's BBQ sauces and rubs.

"It all started with my father Warren Griffin, Jr. As a kid, all my pops used to do was cook, create recipes and play good music." - Warren G

Warren G. Grilling Sniffin Griffin's BBQ Sauce & Rubs - The Grillers & Gifters Choice

Great food, good music, and good storytelling are all part of what make great family fun and lasting memories. Grilling on Father's Day is one of those special occasions that can bring all these elements together and create something truly special.

"Sniffin Griffin's BBQ is inspired by the legacy of my father's love, and our goal is to help father's and their families continue this tradition." - Warren G

Father's Day is a perfect time for families to enjoy this time grilling together. A recent study by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association shows that more than 45% of grill owners will be grilling on Father's Day. This Father's Day, fathers across the country are expressing their love for their families through grilling.

Show your father how much you appreciate his culinary genius with a bottle of Sniffin Griffin's BBQ sauce or rubs, straight from the hip hop pitmaster himself.

