WARREN HENRY AUTO GROUP ACQUIRES KIA OF KEY WEST

"This expansion allows us to offer even more variety and convenience to our customers, ensuring they have access to the best selection of vehicles and top-notch service right here in the heart of the Florida Keys," said Lee Holt, General Manager of Keys Auto Center.

Kia of Key West will maintain operations at 2826 N Roosevelt Blvd, where Keys Auto Center is excited to welcome its new employees to the organization.

Warren Henry Auto Group now has 11 locations in Florida, representing 24 brands. Over the last couple of years, the auto group has expanded significantly with new franchises and locations. The Kia of Key West purchase marks the sixth dealership added to the Warren Henry Auto Group's portfolio in the last two years.

"The Kia of Key West acquisition represents our continued focus on growth and expansion within the automotive retail space," said Erik Day, CFO and Partner at Warren Henry Auto Group. "We are eager to share our expertise and 'customer-first' way of doing business with new customers and communities."

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises of over 500 employees, 11 different retail locations, and 24 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Hispano Suiza, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, GMC, Chevrolet, Nissan, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Kia, VinFast, Icon, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company's headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information visit the company's websites at www.warrenhenryauto.com or www.keysautocenter.com or call (305) 690-6006.

SOURCE Warren Henry Auto Group