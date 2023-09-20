WARREN HENRY AUTO GROUP ACQUIRES NILES SALES AND SERVICE IN KEY WEST

KEY WEST, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Henry Auto Group, a leading dealership group in Florida, is pleased to announce the expansion of Keys Auto Center (KAC) with the acquisition of Niles Sales and Service. This strategic move broadens KAC's product range to include five additional brands (Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Nissan, and Cadillac). In total, KAC will offer 13 brands to residents in the Lower Keys.

"I've been impressed by Jack Niles and his operation for a long time," said Larry Zinn, Executive General Manager of Warren Henry Auto Group. "It's an honor to merge this respected dealership with KAC and welcome Jack's clients and friends to the Warren Henry Family."

For the time being, the former Niles Sales and Service dealership located at 3500 N Roosevelt Blvd will continue to house its original brands and Service Center. The KAC dealership located at 1618 N Roosevelt Blvd will operate out of a temporary structure while undergoing a 1.5-year renovation with plans to construct a new 15,000 square feet state-of-the-art dealership. This expansion opens a plethora of job opportunities within the community. Warren Henry Auto Group now supports 80 employees and their families and intends to increase their staffing with additional trained technicians and sales associates.

"Relationships mean everything in the Keys," said Lee Holt, General Manager of Keys Auto Center. "I grew up in the Lower Keys and understand the diverse community we serve and the importance of providing excellent service to all who walk through our doors."

Warren Henry Auto Group's acquisition of Niles Sales and Service will ultimately allow clients to shop for a broad range of brands and price points all under one roof. This includes the top three Detroit manufacturers: GM, Ford, and Stellantis.

To learn more about Keys Auto Center and the brands they carry, please visit keysautocenter.com.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises over 500 employees, 7 different retail locations, and 23 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Buick, GMC, Chevrolet, Nissan, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company's headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com.

About Niles Sales and Service

Niles Sales and Service boasts a rich automotive legacy spanning more than two decades. With a history of over 20 years in operation, Niles Sales and Service has established itself as a major automotive dealership in Key West and is recognized for its active involvement within the local community. Over the years, Niles Sales and Service has sold over ten thousand vehicles and won numerous local awards.

