WARREN HENRY AUTO GROUP OPENS JAGUAR LAND ROVER WEST BROWARD

The new West Broward location features an impressive 168,000-square-foot facility dedicated to providing unparalleled customer sales and service experience, including designated showrooms displaying the latest Jaguar and Land Rover models, a welcoming customer lounge with coffee bar, and a state-of-the-art service center equipped with 24 service bays to expedite the service process.

"We are thrilled to open Jaguar Land Rover West Broward," said Larry Zinn, Executive General Manager of Warren Henry Auto Group. "We see tremendous opportunity to expand the Jaguar Land Rover brand to surrounding communities in the area and look forward to servicing vehicles that previously had to travel to our North Dade location."

The three-story dealership is located at 4651 Volunteer Road, adjacent to the company's Lamborghini Broward dealership. Its architecture and interior design embody the Jaguar Land Rover brand's new corporate identity of elegance, modernity, and the company's forward-thinking essence. Inside, you will find a diverse inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles and a team of highly trained Sales and Service consultants with years of Jaguar and Land Rover expertise. To elevate the overall dealership experience, Jaguar Land Rover West Broward offers a white-glove express car-buying service, complimentary valet service when servicing your vehicle, and a fleet of loaner vehicles.

Regularly recognized as some of the top Jaguar Land Rover dealerships in North America, its North and South Dade locations have previously won the Pinnacle Retailer of Excellence Award and its South Dade location was honored with the highly regarded Marquee of Distinction Award. Each year, the annual awards are given to 12 exceptional dealerships across North America and acknowledge their commitment to achieving the goals set forth by Land Rover corporate.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises over 500 employees, 7 different retail locations, and 23 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Ford, Lincoln, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Nissan, Icon, Club Car, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company's headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com .

SOURCE Warren Henry Auto Group