Warren Henry Auto Group to Hire Qualified Automotive Technicians on the Spot at July 29th Job Fair in Advance of New North Miami Headquarters Opening

MIAMI, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Henry Auto Group , named among Automotive News' "Best Dealerships to Work For" for five consecutive years, will host an Automotive Technician Job Fair to recruit nearly 50 qualified technicians on the spot and provide new hires with a hardhat tour of the company's new state-of-the-art North Miami headquarters and showroom, opening later this fall. A South Florida-based, family-owned company, Warren Henry plans to double in size and create approximately 150 to 200 new jobs.

Warren Henry Auto Group's new North Miami corporate headquarters

"We attribute our success to our dedicated employees, many who have been with us for decades," said Larry Zinn, Warren Henry's General Manager, Principal. "And we are committed to expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the South Florida economy."

The new 800,000 square foot headquarters will be home to Jaguar, Land Rover, Infiniti and Koenigsegg, and include the nation's largest electric vehicle charging facility, South Florida's largest frameless hurricane-resistant storefront glass panel, 82 service bays in an air-conditioned service shop, on-site detailing, a gourmet café and rooftop event space, among other services and amenities. The facility is located within the magnificent $4 billion SoLe Mia development, featuring more than 220,000 square feet of office space, approximately 500,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, luxurious residences, a 37-acre public park, and swimmable lagoons and beaches.

Warren Henry offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K company match, life insurance, short-term and long-term disability, paid vacation, and much more. Experienced automotive technicians are encouraged to attend the job fair with their most recent resume in hand and be prepared to be interviewed and potentially hired the same day.

The Technician Job Fair will take place on Monday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Kovens Conference Center at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus, located at 3000 N.E. 151st Street, North Miami, FL 33181. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warren-henry-auto-groups-automotive-technician-job-fair-registration-64671050854 .

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Over four decades and three generations, Warren Henry Auto Group has built an esteemed reputation through its commitment to service excellence, superior quality, Advantage products and unwavering community support. Warren Henry Auto Group includes a diverse portfolio of vehicle brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Infiniti, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM. Warren Henry Auto Group's current corporate office is located at 20860 NW 2nd Avenue (Hwy. 441) in Miami, and will be relocating to North Miami's SoLe Mia development in fall 2019. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com .

