WARREN HENRY ZINN HONORED BY NORTHWOOD UNIVERSITY AS 2026 OUTSTANDING BUSINESS LEADER

DEARBORN, Mich., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Henry Zinn, Founder and Executive Chairman of Warren Henry Auto Group (WHAG), was recently honored by his alma mater, Northwood University, as an Outstanding Business Leader for 2026. The distinction was presented on Saturday, April 18, during the university's 46th annual awards gala held at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

Pictured from left: Outstanding Business Leader Awards Emcee Steve Madincea, Northwood University President Kent MacDonald, Larry Zinn ‘08, and Bella Smylie. Larry accepted the award on behalf of his father, Warren Henry Zinn ’77.

This prestigious award celebrates individuals who define excellence through business leadership and community impact. For Zinn, a 1977 Northwood graduate, the recognition marks a milestone in a career spanning over five decades. From his early days picking up papers at his father's used car lot to launching his first dealership at just 21 years old, Zinn has transformed a family passion into an automotive powerhouse. Today, Warren Henry Auto Group operates six premier franchise locations extending from Key West to North Miami and Naples, supported by a dedicated team of over 400 employees.

"Warren Henry Zinn's story is a powerful example of The Northwood Idea in action," noted Murray Kyte, Northwood University's Vice President of Advancement. "He has built a remarkable career by combining entrepreneurial vision and personal responsibility with a deep, unwavering commitment to people."

The gala serves as a cornerstone program for Northwood, honoring leaders who champion the principles of free enterprise and ethical leadership. Accepting the award on his father's behalf, Larry Zinn, Executive General Manager of WHAG, reflected on the significance of the night.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful to our family," said Larry Zinn. "My father's journey began with a strong educational foundation and a commitment to doing business the right way. To be honored by the very institution that helped shape his path is a true full-circle moment. We are deeply grateful and proud to continue building upon the legacy and values he has instilled in our company."

Northwood University's Outstanding Business Leader Awards program has recognized influential leaders since 1981, highlighting individuals whose professional success and personal character serve as inspiration for future generations of business professionals. Warren Zinn's recognition underscores both his personal achievements and the continued impact of Warren Henry Auto Group across South Florida.

Past recipients of this award include renowned figures such as Roger Penske (Founder and Chairman of Penske Corporation), Arnold Palmer (Renowned Golfer and Entrepreneur), Richard M. DeVos (Co-founder of Amway), William Koch (CEO and Chairman of Oxbow), Herman Cain (Businessman and 2012 Presidential Candidate), and Jean Nidetch (Founder of Weight Watchers).

For more on WHAG awards and recognitions, please visit warrenhenryauto.com.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of Florida's longest-standing private, family-owned dealership groups. The company includes over 400 employees, six retail locations, and 16 luxury and premium brands, including Jaguar, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and Kia. Guided by its founding values, WHAG is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service, cultivating a high-quality work environment, and supporting local communities. The company has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a "Best Dealership to Work For" by Automotive News, Dealer of Excellence honors from J.D. Power, and inclusion in the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. Headquarters at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami, WHAG continues to set the standard for excellence in the automotive industry. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com.

SOURCE Warren Henry Auto Group