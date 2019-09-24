Warren Hutton Named President of Healthstat, Inc.

In the new role, Warren will assume the day-to-day responsibilities of running the organization and oversee the entire service delivery and function of Healthstat's hundreds of health centers across the country. He will work closely with Chief Executive Officer Crockett Dale to execute the strategic vision set forth and guide the development and implementation of new products, services, and technology.

"Warren has showcased his leadership skills overseeing tremendous growth at Healthstat, and I'm honored to name him as President," said Crockett Dale, CEO, Healthstat. "Warren embodies the values we hold as an organization, and I believe he will be successful in strengthening our culture and our relationships with the patients and employers we serve every day."

Before joining Healthstat in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer, Warren served as Outside Counsel. Throughout his tenure, he has guided Healthstat through organizational growth of more than 300 percent. In his operations role, Hutton oversaw the delivery of services to Healthstat's health centers.

"It's truly an honor to be tapped by our CEO to take on this responsibility and advance the mission of the organization created nearly two decades ago," said Hutton. "It's an exciting time to be at Healthstat and work alongside Crockett as he prepares to enhance our work with strategic partners like Johns Hopkins Medicine and other industry thought leaders to conceptualize the vision that will carry Healthstat into the future."

Hutton's role as President is effective immediately. Former President and Chief Executive Officer Crockett Dale will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer while focusing on vision and strategic partnerships for the organization. Both Hutton and Dale were architects in the organization's agreement with Johns Hopkins Medicine to make Healthstat a preferred provider of Johns Hopkins Medicine employee health programs.

About Healthstat

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Healthstat, Inc. is a leading provider of onsite primary care, health-risk intervention, chronic care management and occupational medicine in employer facilities. Healthstat offers a nationally recognized, proprietary healthcare delivery model that centers on patient engagement to improve health and productivity and lower healthcare costs for employers and their employees. Healthstat is a provider of Johns Hopkins Medicine employee health programs. For more information, visit www.healthstatinc.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Hall

202-577-7890

Andrew.Hall@Healthstatinc.com

SOURCE Healthstat, Inc.

Related Links

www.healthstatinc.com

