Warren Paving Announces Matthew P. Manning as New CFO Placement

HATTIESBURG, Miss., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Paving, a leading paving, aggregate and transportation company, has announced the appointment of Matthew P. Manning as its new Chief Financial Officer. The executive recruitment firm Morgan Samuels placed Mr. Manning in this crucial role after a comprehensive search.

Mr. Manning brings over 20 years of finance and operations experience to his new position. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial & Administrative Officer at C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates, LLC, and most notably, his experience as Treasurer & Director of Planning at Waitr, Inc. During his tenure at Waitr, Matthew played a crucial role in the company's transition from a privately held business to an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in November 2018.

Matthew's expertise in finance and his experience in leading a company through a critical transition will prove invaluable as Warren Paving looks to achieve its aggressive growth strategy objectives, including integrating technology in order to enhance the Company's financial processes. In addition, Matthew will be a leader in the company's strategic planning process.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our leadership team," said Warren Paving CEO, Steven Warren. "His extensive financial and operational experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and diversify our business. We are confident that he will help us achieve our strategic goals while maintaining our commitment to our customers, employees, and the community."

Warren added, "We also appreciate the guidance provided by the Morgan Samuels Company team. They provided expert assistance along the way in finding the right person to join our team in this important role."

About Warren Paving:

Since 1952, Warren Paving has remained a family-owned business, growing from a small asphalt company to a highly diverse company that produces over 750,000 tons of asphalt, 3.5 million tons of limestone aggregate, and 500,000 tons of rip rap annually. Warren Paving also operates approximately 175 barges in its marine transportation segment. With more than 350 employees in 15 locations, Warren Paving's mission is to strategically grow and diversify through a focus on its people and customers, calculated development and control of services, and the ability to make timely decisions. For more information, please visit Warren Paving's website at www.warrenpaving.com.

About Morgan Samuels:

Morgan Samuels is a leading executive search firm that uses a uniquely comprehensive process that allows us to solve business problems other recruiting firms can't. In doing so, our methodology not only reduces risk but also delivers better, faster results. For more information, please visit Morgan Samuels' website at www.morgansamuels.com.

Contact:

Zach Jensen

3102052203

[email protected]

SOURCE Warren Paving