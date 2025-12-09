Warren Street Wealth Advisors Deepens Fiduciary Commitment with Launch of Warren Street Global Equity ETF (WSGE)

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Street Wealth Advisors announced the launch of its ﬁrst exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Warren Street Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ: WSGE). The launch of WSGE reinforces the ﬁrm's commitment to delivering sophisticated, research-driven investment management strategies as part of its comprehensive suite of client services, which includes retirement planning, investment management, and tax planning & preparation.

As ﬁduciaries, Warren Street Wealth Advisors' primary purpose is to act as a trusted partner for individuals, businesses, and families to help them make informed decisions that allow them to reach their ﬁnancial goals. The ﬁrm helps free clients from any anxieties about their ﬁnancial situations, so they can be conﬁdent they are on the path to success. The Warren Street team guides clients every step of the way, standing by its promise to put clients' best interests ﬁrst in every decision.

The new WSGE fund is the latest expression of this client-ﬁrst philosophy, providing investors with a strategic solution for long-term capital appreciation by blending core global market exposures with dynamic, factor-based investment strategies. WSGE oﬀers broad access to equities across diﬀerent sizes and geographies—including domestic, developed international, and emerging markets—all within a single ETF structure.

The creation of WSGE is driven by the ﬁrm's goal to provide its clients with an enhanced investment experience through several key advantages:

Economies of Scale: By bundling diverse exposures into a single vehicle, the fund reduces complexity and costs, oﬀering institutional-quality management at a lower eﬀective expense for clients.

By bundling diverse exposures into a single vehicle, the fund reduces complexity and costs, oﬀering institutional-quality management at a lower eﬀective expense for clients. Uniformity Across Clients: WSGE ensures that all clients beneﬁt from the exact same research-driven exposure and proprietary factor tilts, leading to greater consistency in portfolio construction and reporting.

WSGE ensures that all clients beneﬁt from the exact same research-driven exposure and proprietary factor tilts, leading to greater consistency in portfolio construction and reporting. Time Savings: The ETF structure provides signiﬁcant time savings for advisors and clients alike by simplifying trade execution, rebalancing, and portfolio maintenance.

The ETF structure provides signiﬁcant time savings for advisors and clients alike by simplifying trade execution, rebalancing, and portfolio maintenance. Embedded Tax Eﬃciencies: The ETF format inherently provides powerful tax eﬃciencies, minimizing capital gains distributions compared to traditional mutual fund structures, allowing clients to keep more of their after-tax investment returns.

"WSGE is a direct embodiment of our ﬁrm's core philosophy: investing in high-quality businesses while applying a rigorous, research-driven approach to portfolio construction. This ETF provides instant, sophisticated diversiﬁcation for investors looking for an intelligent approach to global growth.," said Blake Street, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Oﬃcer of Warren Street Wealth Advisors.

Phillip Law, Senior Portfolio Manager at Warren Street Wealth Advisors, added, "In today's volatile global landscape, investors need a resilient strategy. WSGE's ﬂexibility to allocate across segments and adjust factor tilts based on our ongoing market assessments gives us the ability to dynamically manage risk and capture opportunities, aiming for a better risk-adjusted outcome than a traditional passive index."

Warren Street Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ: WSGE) is available immediately to investors through most major brokerage platforms. For a copy of the prospectus, please visit warrenstreetetf.com.

About Warren Street Wealth Advisors

Founded in 2015, Warren Street Wealth Advisors is an Irvine, California-based wealth management ﬁrm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their ﬁnancial goals. Through personalized strategies and guidance in comprehensive retirement planning, investment management, and tax planning & prep, Warren Street empowers clients to build a secure ﬁnancial future.

For more information, visit https://warrenstreetwealth.com/

Media Contact:

Jennifer La

Director of Sales and Marketing [email protected]

(714) 876-6200

Important Information

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus, which may be obtained by following the links Prospectus and Summary Prospectus or by calling +1.714.876.6200. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is actively-managed and is subject to the risk that the strategy may not produce the intended results. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history to evaluate.

Equity Investing Risk. An investment in the Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any fund holding equity securities, such as market ﬂuctuations, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in stock prices. The values of equity securities could decline generally or could underperform other investments. In addition, securities may decline in value due to factors aﬀecting a speciﬁc issuer, market or securities markets generally.

Fixed-Income Risk. The market value of ﬁxed-income securities will change in response to interest rate changes and other factors, such as changes in the eﬀective maturities and credit ratings of ﬁxed-income investments. During periods of falling interest rates, the values of outstanding ﬁxed-income securities and related ﬁnancial instruments generally rise. Conversely, during periods of rising interest rates, the values of such securities and related ﬁnancial instruments generally decline. Fixed-income investments are also subject to credit risk.

Large-Capitalization Companies Risk. Large-capitalization companies may trail the returns of the overall stock market. Large-capitalization stocks tend to go through cycles of doing better – or worse – than the stock market in general. These periods have, in the past, lasted for as long as several years.

Mid-Capitalization Companies Risk. Investing in securities of mid-capitalization companies involves greater risk than customarily is associated with investing in larger, more established companies. These companies' securities may be more volatile and less liquid than those of more established companies. Often mid-capitalization companies and the industries in which they focus are still evolving and, as a result, they may be more sensitive to changing market conditions.

Depositary Receipt Risk. ADRs and GDRs are generally subject to the risks of investing directly in foreign securities and, in some cases, there may be less information available about the underlying issuers than would be the case with a direct investment in the foreign issuer. ADRs are U.S. dollar-denominated receipts representing shares of foreign-based corporations. GDRs are similar to ADRs but are shares of foreign-based corporations generally issued by international banks in one or more markets around the world.

Risk of Investing in Other ETFs. Because the Fund may invest in Underlying ETFs, the Fund's investment performance is impacted by the investment performance of the selected Underlying ETFs. An investment in the Fund is subject to the risks associated with the Underlying ETFs that then-currently comprise the Fund's portfolio. At times, certain of the segments of the market represented by the Fund's Underlying ETFs may be out of favor and underperform other segments.

Focus Investing Risk. The Fund seeks to hold the stocks of approximately 40 companies. As a result, the Fund invests a high percentage of its assets in a small number of companies, which may add to Fund volatility.

Foreign Investment Risk. Returns on investments in foreign securities could be more volatile than, or trail the returns on U.S. securities. Investments in or exposures to foreign securities are subject to special risks, including diﬀerences in information available about issuers of securities and investor protection standards. In addition, foreign securities denominated in other currencies could decline due to changes in local currency.

Factor-Based Investing Risk. There can be no assurance that the factor-based investment selection process employed by the Sub-Adviser will enhance the Fund's performance. Exposure to the diﬀerent investment cycles identiﬁed by the Sub-Adviser may detract from the Fund's performance in some market environments.

ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETF shares may only be redeemed at NAV by authorized participants in large creation units. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for shares will exist. The trading of shares may incur brokerage.

This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein including third-party data sources. The views expressed are as of the publication date and subject to change at any time. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication without express written permission. References to other funds should not to be interpreted as an oﬀer or recommendation of these securities.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, ﬂuctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to speciﬁc risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund, which should be considered carefully when making investment decisions. For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Funds Are Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value, and Have No Bank Guarantee.

The Fund is distributed by PINE Distributors LLC. The Fund's investment adviser is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as ETF Architect. Warren Street Wealth Advisors, LLC serve as the Sub-advisers to the Fund. PINE Distributors LLC is not aﬃliated with ETF Architect or Warren Street Wealth Advisors, LLC. Learn more about PINE Distributors LLC at FINRA's BrokerCheck .

ETFAC-4936610-11/25

SOURCE Warren Street Wealth Advisors