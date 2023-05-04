Warrior Canine Connection Receives $10,000 Grant from Veterans Help Group

Funding to Support WCC's Mission Based Trauma Recovery Training Program



BOYDS, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group (VHG) has generously donated $10,000 to Warrior Canine Connection (WCC) to help support placement of skilled service dogs with wounded Veterans, and the organization's unique Mission Based Trauma Recovery (MBTR) program. The MBTR program enlists Service Members and Veterans to help train service dogs for fellow Warriors as part of their own treatment for invisible wounds of war.

"Veterans Help Group is a fantastic organization that is making a difference in the lives of Veterans," said Rick Yount, founder and executive director, Warrior Canine Connection. "VHG is 100% dedicated to providing assistance, care and resources to our nation's Veterans, and we are immensely thankful for their support."

WCC's MBTR program teaches Veterans how to work with service dogs in training, which fulfills a time-honored military tradition of Warriors helping Warriors. In doing so, the Veteran can also benefit from skills development in communication, confidence building, accountability, emotional regulation and patience to promote an act of service while receiving a therapeutic benefit.

Joe Waring, Board Member for Veterans Help Group, stated: "Warrior Canine is one of those charities that brings tears to your eyes because of how passionate their work is," said Joe Waring, Board Member for Veterans Help Group. "We are privileged to help them serve other Veterans."

Veterans Help Group was founded more than 15 years ago to advocate for disabled Veterans in securing their disability benefits.

About Warrior Canine Connection

Warrior Canine Connection is a pioneering organization that utilizes a Mission Based Trauma Recovery model to empower returning combat Veterans who have sustained physical and psychological wounds while in service to our country. Based on the concept of Warriors helping Warriors, WCC's therapeutic service dog training program is designed to mitigate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and other challenges, while giving injured combat Veterans a sense of purpose, and help in reintegrating back into their families and communities. For more information, visit www.warriorcanineconnection.org.

About Veterans Help Group

Veterans Help Group is committed to improving the quality of life for Veterans and their families by aggressively advocating for the favorable and timely resolution of their disability claims. The group is able to serve Veterans in all 50 States. For more information, visit www.veteranshelpgroup.com.

