Warrior Canine Connection Receives Another $10,000 Grant from Veterans Help Group

Funding to Support WCC's Mission Based Trauma Recovery Training Program



BOYDS, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group (VHG) has generously donated $10,000 for a second consecutive year to Warrior Canine Connection (WCC) to help support placement of skilled service dogs with wounded Veterans, and the organization's unique Mission Based Trauma Recovery (MBTR) program. The MBTR program enlists Service Members and Veterans to help train service dogs for fellow Warriors as part of their own treatment for invisible wounds of war.

"Warrior Canine Connection deeply appreciates the continued support from Veterans Help Group," said Rick Yount, founder and executive director, Warrior Canine Connection. "Their unwavering dedication, care and resources are truly making a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families, and we are immensely thankful not only for their support but to have such an amazing partner in them."

WCC's MBTR program teaches Veterans how to work with service dogs in training, which fulfills a time-honored military tradition of Warriors helping Warriors. In doing so, the Veteran can also benefit from skills development in communication, confidence building, accountability, emotional regulation and patience to promote an act of service while receiving a therapeutic benefit.

Matt Sauerwald, President of Veterans Help Group, stated: "We think Warrior Canine Connection is one of the best veterans' nonprofits in the country and are privileged to be able to support them again. We also look forward to helping educate their veterans about Social Security and VA disability benefits in a forthcoming newsletter."

Veterans Help Group was founded more than 15 years ago to advocate for disabled veterans in securing their disability benefits.

About Warrior Canine Connection Warrior Canine Connection is a pioneering organization that utilizes a Mission Based Trauma Recovery model to empower returning combat Veterans who have sustained physical and psychological wounds while in service to our country. Based on the concept of Warriors helping Warriors, WCC's therapeutic service dog training program is designed to mitigate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and other challenges, while giving injured combat Veterans a sense of purpose, and help in reintegrating back into their families and communities. For more information, visit www.warriorcanineconnection.org.

About Veterans Help Group

Veterans Help Group is committed to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families by aggressively advocating for the favorable and timely resolution of their disability claims. The group is able to serve veterans in all 50 States. For more information, visit www.veteranshelpgroup.com.

