Warrior Centric Health Awarded a Supplier Services Agreement for Veteran Population Health Services from Vizient, Inc.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® announces an agreement with Vizient, Inc. for the Warrior Centric Health Solution Suite™. The agreement offers Vizient member health systems enhanced access to a suite of tools that enable them to deliver optimal care to the huge, diverse, and underserved population of military service Veterans and their families who access care from commercial hospitals. WCH believes the recently enacted Mission Act both highlights and intensifies the urgent need for wide adoption of this solution.

Vizient, the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, serves over half of the healthcare organizations in the U.S. Vizient's diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers, together representing approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The new agreement radically streamlines interactions between WCH and Vizient's member health systems.

Said Chris Moreland, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Advocate at Vizient: "We believe implementing Veteran Population Health Services as part of our solutions strategies offers an important new path to overall improvement in American healthcare. The WCH Solution Suite is a cost-effective way for our members to begin implementing these strategies immediately."

The WCH Solution Suite answers an urgent need in a nation where the vast majority of Veterans and their families—as many as 75 million Americans— receive all their care in commercial hospitals. Adopting the WCH Solution Suite enables hospitals to improve their ability to deliver healthcare to Veterans and their families.

Developed over the course of more than a decade, in close consultation with the Department of Defense and major medical institutions, the WCH Solution Suite comprehensively addresses the Veteran health crisis through clinician education, training competency, and continuing education requirement as well as data analytics and patient communication, each of which is delivered via a solution platform. The solution suite is easy to adopt and completely scalable. To begin benefitting, a Vizient member simply needs to choose to become a Warrior Centric Authorized Facility. (Click here to learn more about how the WCH Solution Suite helps hospitals address the Veteran health care gap.)

"We're beyond excited to work with Vizient members to alleviate the crisis in Veteran healthcare," said Ron Steptoe, Co-Founder/CEO, Warrior Centric Health. "This agreement offers new options to improve outcomes for Veterans and their families."

About Warrior Centric Health, LLC

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides hospitals solutions to quickly achieve measurable results in Veteran Health to improving health outcomes for a broad spectrum of Americans cost effectively. WCH is a Supplier Diversity - Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™ - solution. The WCH solution, which includes comprehensive cultural and clinical training as well as decision-support and community outreach tools, is the only fully realized solution available to commercial healthcare facilities that optimizes Veteran Health.

For more information, contact Ron Steptoe at (833) 924-4376.

SOURCE Warrior Centric Health, LLC

Related Links

http://warriorcentrichealth.com

