Warrior Centric Health relaunches website to empower hospitals to meet the Veteran Healthcare Crisis

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Centric Health®, LLC, the nation's first commercial health equity solutions provider, has relaunched a radically redesigned website that will give visitors a 360o view of:

The new site also offers a robust description of the Warrior Centric Solution Suite™, the only comprehensive Veteran healthcare solution available to civilian healthcare facilities, where 90% of Veterans and virtually all of their family members receive care every year. The Solution Suite combines easily implemented tools that enable hospitals to:

Identify and assess their Warrior Community, using advanced data analytics;

Deliver optimal treatment to the Warrior Community by adoption of a multi-tiered, CME/CE accredited e-learning program; and

Encourage participation in the facility's Warrior Centric program, while fulfilling Community Benefit requirements, through adoption of an effective Community Outreach program.

Because Warrior Centric Health is a Vizient Awarded Supplier, Vizient Members will find particular value in the new site. They can thoroughly research Warrior Centric and link directly back to their Vizient Member portals to purchase. Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, with its members representing approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

Content on the site will continue to grow, as Warrior Centric leverages its unique expertise and experience in the business of Veteran healthcare to provide other healthcare professionals with the knowledge they need to fully understand the Veteran healthcare Crisis and make informed decisions with regard to their own institutions.

COO of Warrior Centric Health Kate Van Name believes "the new web presence does more than simply tell the Warrior Centric story. We hope it becomes a hub for sharing knowledge about the Veteran Healthcare Crisis that's negatively impacting every hospital in the country."

The site was designed and developed in partnership with Topiary, a Washington, DC brand development firm, and Direction, Inc., a digital agency based in McLean, Virginia.

Warrior Centric Health, LLC

Warrior Centric Health provides hospitals solutions to quickly achieve measurable results in Veteran Health. The Warrior Centric Health® Solution Suite, which includes comprehensive cultural and clinical training as well as community outreach tools, is the only fully realized solution available to commercial hospitals, health systems, retail and employer clinics, family practices, and medical schools. The company's goal is to provide hospitals with the tools to educate their staff on understanding of the importance of military and veteran culture, cultural competency, and the ability to effectively communicate with service members, Veterans, and their families. To learn more, please visit www.warriorcentrichealth.com.

For information about Warrior Centric Health's online Veteran Health training, contact Ron Steptoe, CEO, at (833) 924-4376.

