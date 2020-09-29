Warrior Centric Health® Wins TEDCO Seed Fund Investment

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Centric Health, LLC (WCH), the nation's first commercial health equity solutions provider, has received a $200,000 investment from TEDCO, Maryland's leading source of funding for early-stage, technology-based businesses. The investment was part of a highly competitive round from TEDCO's Seed Fund, which "invests in early-stage, technology and life sciences companies."

Another Step Toward Market Dominance for WCH

The TEDCO investment represents another step on WCH's path to market dominance in the growing population-based health category, coming on the heels of WCH's recently signed SBIR Phase One contract with the U.S. Air Force and earlier supplier services agreement with Vizient, the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company.

WCH's key product, the Warrior Centric Solution Suite™, enables both commercial and military health facilities to deliver optimal care to the diverse and underserved population of military service Veterans and retirees, as well as active duty service members and their families, a population both huge in numbers and hugely vulnerable. The WCH digital platform makes the WCH Solution Suite completely scalable, offering healthcare facilities access to a comprehensive set of training, data science, and outreach tools. Both easily adopted and easily adapted, the WCH Solution Suite makes population-based health practical for facilities of all sizes.

Another Opportunity for WCH

For a digital health company like WCH, investment from a fund authorized by and harbored in Maryland, home to Johns Hopkins Medicine and National Institutes of Health (NIH), is particularly exciting. Says WCH Co-Founder and CEO Ron Steptoe: "TEDCO is investing in Maryland's healthcare industry and recognizing the commercial viability of WCH's population-based health platform. Everybody wins here."

About Warrior Centric Health, LLC

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides hospitals and health systems solutions to quickly achieve measurable results in Veteran and Military Health through a groundbreaking approach to improving health outcomes cost-effectively, for a broad spectrum of Americans. WCH is a Supplier Diversity - Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™ - solution. The WCH Solution Suite, which includes comprehensive cultural and clinical training as well as decision-support and community outreach tools, is the only fully realized solution available to healthcare facilities seeking to optimize Veteran and Military Health.

