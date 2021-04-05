Warrior Crucible at Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts

HOUSTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy is preparing for the next installment of the Warrior Crucible. The Warrior Crucible is a 12+ hour martial arts military style event designed to test the stamina, character and inner spirit of all participants. Novice athletes and beginner level martial arts students should consider doing the course only when they have received a higher level of physical stamina. The program is quite grueling at times and students need to be well prepared for about 2 week's worth of workouts packed into a single day! The event consists of:

Teamwork Skills

Leadership Development

Martial Arts Conditioning Drills

Endurance Training

Focused Breathing Techniques

Mobility Practice

Goal Setting Class

Emotional Resilience

Mental Toughness Training

The event is part of the Team Tooke Martial Arts Leadership Program which combines martial arts technical skills with character enrichment, goal setting and teamwork. The event will be lead by Team Tooke owner and 4th degree Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Travis Tooke. It was inspired by his participation in a Navy Seal prep course called Sealfit. Professor Travis was so inspired by his experience that he decided to create a version of the same type of training for his students at Team Tooke. This latest edition will be the 5th installment of the Warrior Crucible. Students who wish to participate should arrive well rested, hydrated, injury free and physically prepared. In addition to the exhausting fitness and martial arts challenges, there are also visualization exercises, deep breathing practices and fun yet exhausting games. Those who complete the course can expect to walk away with a sense of gratitude and personal achievement that few will ever experience.

For more information on Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy and the Warrior Crucible Event be sure to visit the website at www.TeamTooke.com or call 281-955-7300.

