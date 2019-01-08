Warrior Dash to Help With New Year's Resolutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2019 in full swing, Warrior Dash, the 5K obstacle course race that more than 3 million people have completed since 2009, wants to help people stick to their New Year's resolutions with the return of Warrior Week. Beginning today, Warrior Week will feature seven days of training tips, healthy living advice, exciting announcements, discounts, and more.

To celebrate the launch of Warrior Week, now through Sunday, January 27, it's Buy One, Get One Half Off all 2019 Warrior Dash registrations with promo code WARRIORWEEK19.

Whether trying to improve overall health and fitness, spend more time outdoors, or try new things, New Year's resolutions aim to improve oneself, but according to Business Insider, nearly 80% of New Year's resolutions fail by February. By signing up for Warrior Dash and following along with Warrior Week, people are one step closer to following through on their resolutions.

Warrior Week kicks into gear with a complete core workout by strength trainer Katie Uhran, sponsored by Core PowerⓇ high protein shakes. Sierra will break down the top gear choices to help Warriors conquer the course in 2019 with Warrior's getting a 101 on healthy snacking from Bobo's --- from how to choose the right snack to healthy snack ideas.

Warriors have three course distances to choose from in 2019: an obstacle-loaded 1-mile course, a 10k option for those wanting to kick it up a notch, and the signature 5k course featuring 12 unique obstacles. As the race that anyone can start and everyone can finish, Warrior Week will help guide Warrior's to determine, "What kind of Warrior are you?"

Registration

Visit WarriorDash.com to secure a spot in a competitive, preferred, or standard wave at one of Warrior Dash's 2019 locations.

2019 Warrior Dash Locations:

Florida (Orlando), Feb. 9

Texas (Austin), March 2

California (Los Angeles), March 30

Georgia (Atlanta), April 13

Tennessee (Nashville), May 4

Kansas City, May 11

Oregon (Portland), May 18

North Carolina (Charlotte), June 1

Wisconsin (Milwaukee/Chicago), June 8

Minnesota (Twin Cities), June 29

Illinois (Chicago), July 13

Ohio, July 20

Michigan, July 27

Maryland, Aug. 10

New England, Aug. 17

Kentucky (Cincinnati/Louisville), Aug. 24

Indiana (Indianapolis), Sept. 7

Colorado, Sept. 14

Washington (Seattle), Sept. 21

Pennsylvania, Sept. 28

Oklahoma, Oct. 12

Arkansas (Little Rock), Oct. 19

Gulf Coast, Nov. 2

About Warrior Dash: Warrior Dash is the multi-distance obstacle course race that anyone can start and everyone can finish. Since 2009, over 3 million participants have celebrated their decision to leave their normal weekend in the mud - and the running industry hasn't been the same since. Warrior Dash and its parent company, Red Frog Events, with the help of participants and a variety of initiatives, have donated over $14.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit www.WarriorDash.com to learn more or find a location near you.

About Red Frog Events: Red Frog Events is an event production company and a pioneer of the experiential entertainment industry, recognized for its award-winning company culture. Since 2007, the company has developed innovative brands including the Warrior Dash obstacle race series, Firefly Music Festival, and Chicago Beer Classic. Red Frog also provides event services ranging from food and beverage to its ticketing platform, EventSprout. Red Frog has been named one of Forbes' "Most Promising Companies in America," has appeared consecutively on Inc. Magazine's "Fastest Growing Companies" list, and was recognized on Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" from 2011-2014, among other honors. In recognition of its philanthropic efforts, the company was selected as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's "Corporate Partner of the Year." To date, Red Frog has raised over $14.5 million of a $25 million dollar fundraising commitment to St. Jude and in 2016, announced a one percent profit donation to the organization. Visit RedFrogEvents.com for more information.

Contact: Nicole Meagher

Red Frog Events

media@warriordash.com

SOURCE Warrior Dash

Related Links

http://www.warriordash.com

