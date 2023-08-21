Warrior Rising Announces "Saluting Her Service: Honoring Women Veteran Entrepreneurs"

September Event Will Feature a Keynote Speech and VIP Meet-and-Greet with Daymond John of Shark Tank

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Rising, the premier non-profit organization serving Veteran entrepreneurs, is hosting an inspirational evening event, Saluting Her Service: Honoring Women Veteran Entrepreneurs on September 20, 2023. This exclusive fundraising event is unlike any other, as notable Veterans and DMV-based VIPs gather to celebrate women Veterans and the endless possibilities that await them when given the tools to succeed.

The highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the winner of the "Shark Tank"-style pitch competition, hosted earlier in the day, where women Veterans will showcase their innovative business ideas before a panel of judges. Attendees will be able to witness firsthand the transformative power of Warrior Rising's mission, as this prestigious $20,000 grant is bestowed upon the Veteran and her family.

Featuring a keynote speech and VIP meet-and-greet with celebrated entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Daymond John, along with keynotes by inspirational women leaders to include U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill), U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Michele Kang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cognosante and Owner of the Washington Spirit and "Vetrepreneur" Dawn Halfaker, Founder, Continuing to Serve Foundation. This premier fundraising event is sure to be the most talked about event of the year in the DMV area Veteran circles.

Halfaker's newly established non-profit, Continuing to Serve, is the primary sponsor of the event.

"I'm beyond excited to support this transformative event," says Halfaker. "Supporting our Veterans, and particularly women Veteran Entrepreneurs, is a deeply personal and fulfilling endeavor for me. I know this event will be incredibly inspiring and the money raised will go directly back to support our Veteran entrepreneurs.

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 20 from 5:30-9:00 pm at the Military Women's Memorial located at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

Event ticket holders and sponsors will become an essential part of Warrior Rising's philanthropic movement, igniting hope and fostering positive change in the lives of deserving Veterans and their families.

About Warrior Rising

Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) non-profit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team has a singular goal: transform Veterans into Vetrepreneurs. We have achieved this through instruction, mentorship and funding opportunities and by carefully selecting strategic partners in business and leveraging a vast network of young professionals and successful entrepreneurs from a wide variety of backgrounds. Warrior Rising assists U.S. veterans and their immediate families to find their purpose and sense of community by providing them opportunities to create sustainable businesses, perpetuate the hiring of fellow U.S. military veterans, and earn their future.

About Continuing to Serve

The Continuing to Serve Foundation is a new not for profit venture committed to improving the quality of life for Veterans through Entrepreneurship. Founded by Dawn Halfaker, the Foundation serves as a dedicated charitable partner to organizations supporting Veteran entrepreneurs in the areas of business ideation, education, financing, and mentorship. Halfaker firmly believes that supporting our Veterans is a strategic investment in the future and the Foundation is focused on strategically partnering with extraordinary organizations and leaders who offer innovative solutions to support Veteran entrepreneurs through every step of their business journey.

