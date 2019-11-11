Warrior to Cyber Warrior (W2CW) Continues Veterans Day Tradition: Three Years of Free Cyber Training and Certifications for Vets and Active Duty Military

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, the non-profit Warrior to Cyber Warrior (W2CW) Foundation today announced the third anniversary of a nationwide program that provides Veterans of the US Armed Forces with free cybersecurity training and certifications. This program has provided over $300,000 in free cybersecurity training and certifications to Vets.

"300,000 dollars in free training and certifications to Veterans is a great accomplishment," says W2CW founding board member Waylon Krush. "But I want to triple that. Our partnership with the Lunarline School of Cybersecurity (SCS) lets us scale to provide free cyber training and certifications to thousands of Veterans annually."

Made possible through Lunarline-SCS, this unique program guarantees that at least 20% of all seats in every course SCS sells are set aside for qualifying Veterans to attend, free of charge. Active Duty Service Members who are formerly transitioning out of the military, or spouses of Veterans who are disabled and unable to support their family, may also apply.

"Veterans are also welcome to attend Lunarline-SCS's annual training conference," says W2CW Communications Director Sharon Sung. "Held in Orlando, Florida on January 18-19th, this year's event will feature cyber training suitable for all levels of expertise. We can also provide discounted nights at the Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa in Orlando, Florida, so bring your families!"

Qualifying Veterans are also entitled to take one Cyber Certified Expert (CCE) certification exam free of charge, and, upon successful completion, automatically receive their first annual fee waived. The CCE program offers nearly three dozen certifications covering every conceivable cyber discipline. This includes access to our ANSI-accredited Certified Expert Hunt Team (CEHT)® certification. Eligible participants can take advantage of one free exam pass each year the nationwide program is offered. To register for a free certification simply visit the SCS website and follow the instructions provided for Veterans and Active Duty Military.

W2CW equips returning Veterans, or if a Veteran is physically unable to support their families, their spouses, with valuable cybersecurity skills and certifications. W2CW students have graduated to senior positions at the White House, within the DoD and Federal Civilian communities, and across the Fortune 500.

