Warriors and Families Connect and Kick Off Holidays at Brookfield Zoo

"They sent us home with two hams, two apple pies, and other food items to prepare a great holiday meal," said Marine Corps veteran Nicole Shorter. "The teammates from Wounded Warrior Project know that I'm a single mom, and they welcomed me bringing my three boys and my nieces to share the evening."

Families shared a meal by a big-screen fireplace and took pictures with Santa. They also decorated cookies and a frame for their Santa pictures.

"We enjoyed the cool weather and clear skies," Nicole said. "Mostly, I enjoyed being able to spend time with my family. We also had my nephew join us while he's on leave from the Army. It was nice that we got to attend together."

Navy veteran Calvin Terry was impressed with how organized the event was. "Everything was well thought out and planned," Calvin said. "They thought about details like the pictures with Santa, they gave us free passes to the zoo, the kids got a stuffed animal, and on the way out they gave us all a holiday dinner. I was blown away."

Calvin, who brought his two children and his relatives, added that the event was "absolutely stupendous." He said he regularly invites fellow veterans to come to WWP gatherings. "The scope of services Wounded Warrior Project offers is amazing. It's the greatest feeling in the world to know that someone cares. Wounded Warrior Project events have been welcoming, inviting, and heartwarming."

"It changed my life being able to get out and be around a positive environment while enjoying time with my kids," Nicole added. "Every single Wounded Warrior Project teammate has been amazing to me and my family."

