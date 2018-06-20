Warriors Build Confidence, Find Veteran Support on Nature Hike

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military. WWP programs offer settings that provide opportunities for warriors to rekindle those bonds and experience veteran peer support.

"I was proud to be the warrior leader for this hiking group," Marco said. "Everybody really enjoyed the natural beauty of our area. Getting more involved with the warrior community has definitely helped me with my recovery."

Activities like hiking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"Wounded Warrior Project is a ready resource for the activities I need," Marco said, "and I try to spread the word to other veterans, as well."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

