Warriors Empowered to Heal Through Family Bonding at Arcade

"Family events are essential for my recovery and other warriors," said Army veteran Carl Wheless. "Because far too often, the families, children, and caregivers of our nation's wounded and injured veterans suffer in silence. They go unseen and unheard much of the time. These events show them that they are essential for their warrior's recovery. Family support folks and the kids deserve to have fun and share positive moments with their warriors."

WWP connects warriors with one another, their families, and communities. It serves warriors through lifesaving programs and services targeting mental and physical health, career and benefits counseling, and support for the most severely wounded. WWP empowers warriors to mentor other veterans and live life on their terms.

"This event gave me the opportunity to engage with fellow local veterans," Carl said. "Fellowship and camaraderie are powerful healing tools for the people Wounded Warrior Project serves on a daily basis. Today, I saw expressions of happiness on their faces as they let their inner children come out to play."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand and connect them with their communities.

"For me, Wounded Warrior Project means, in a word, life," Carl said. "Every day they make remarkable differences in the lives of injured veterans and their families. They literally save lives, not only through their programs, but also by doing something so simple, but so necessary, as giving a warrior hope and the help they need to make it through the day, then the next, until they are once again able to make it on their own. I know because I'm one of those survivors."

