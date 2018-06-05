Warriors Experience Veteran Peer Support at Gun Range

Peer support plays an important role in the recovery process as injured veterans rely upon one another's learned experiences when managing day-to-day challenges. This special type of therapy reintroduces injured veterans to the unique bonds experienced during military service. Rarely duplicated in the civilian world, these relationships act as a secure bedrock that paves the road to recovery.

Warriors learned proper handgun grip, stance, and trigger control from a U.S. Army veteran with weapons training. They practiced live-scenario shooting and making judgment calls in a state-of-the-art simulated gun range that is often used for police officers training. The class also took part in a target practice shoot on the live range.

"The camaraderie among the group and the experience of the simulator and live fire range was a lot of fun for not only myself but all of the warriors at the event," Keith said.

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand.

"Wounded Warrior Project has been an integral part of my transition from being a soldier to being a veteran," Keith said. "It has provided a support network of vets who completely understand my background and can be there for me and my fellow warriors when needed."

In a survey of the veterans WWP serves (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey), four in five respondents registered with the organization for social engagements and support. In short, connecting veterans with fun opportunities gets them out of their homes, in places where WWP can help.

To learn and see more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org, and click on multimedia.

