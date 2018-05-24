Warriors Fire Up the Grill With Tips for Preparing Healthy Proteins

Warriors and guests learned healthy, down-home grilling recipes in a hands-on setting, and they enjoyed connecting with each other while dining on their creations.

"After the class, we had a chance to sit down, eat, and talk with other warriors and their families," Jonelle said. "We caught up with another nice couple, Chris and Neci, who we've attended other Wounded Warrior Project events with previously."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"I'm looking forward to meeting more warriors and plan on signing us up for more family events like fishing and skiing," Jonelle added.

Activities like cooking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

"I've been able to meet wonderful people at Wounded Warrior Project events who understand me and are basically just like me," Jonelle said. "Without this program, I don't know what my family and I would have done during my recovery."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

