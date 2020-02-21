Warriors International (WIN) & Fisker Inc. esports Partnership
Feb 21, 2020, 08:50 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. – designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – has announced a dynamic esports partnership with Warriors International. The partnership will introduce Fisker's stunning new electric vehicle (EV), the Fisker Ocean, to Warriors International fans across North America.
Warriors International (WIN) is a Boston-based esports company spearheaded by Stage 1 Ventures. WIN is rapidly expanding into several esports titles including Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), FIFA, Smash and Fortnite. The organization is also quickly adding content creators to bolster its presence both online and on streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.
Stage 1 Venture's Managing Partner David Baum stated, "With Fisker positioned as the world's first alldigital car company, both Fisker Inc. and WIN feel that the emerging esports space provides a great way to introduce a new, digital-savvy audience to 'the World's Most Sustainable Vehicle,' the Fisker Ocean, and are excited to expand their audiences and customer base together in North America."
The Fisker Ocean will begin production in 2021 and it is currently available for reservation with a $250 (U.S.) fee via the Fisker Flexee app on iOS and Android - as well as through the Fisker website. Additional specifications will be released during the Geneva International Motor Show and via Fisker's proprietary FLEXEE app in the coming months.
About Fisker Inc.
California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
