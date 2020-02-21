Warriors International (WIN) & Fisker Inc. esports Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. – designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – has announced a dynamic esports partnership with Warriors International. The partnership will introduce Fisker's stunning new electric vehicle (EV), the Fisker Ocean, to Warriors International fans across North America.

Warriors International (WIN) is a Boston-based esports company spearheaded by Stage 1 Ventures. WIN is rapidly expanding into several esports titles including Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), FIFA, Smash and Fortnite. The organization is also quickly adding content creators to bolster its presence both online and on streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

Stage 1 Venture's Managing Partner David Baum stated, "With Fisker positioned as the world's first alldigital car company, both Fisker Inc. and WIN feel that the emerging esports space provides a great way to introduce a new, digital-savvy audience to 'the World's Most Sustainable Vehicle,' the Fisker Ocean, and are excited to expand their audiences and customer base together in North America."

Warriors International: https://warriorsinternational.gg/

Fisker Inc.: https://www.fiskerinc.com/

The Fisker Ocean will begin production in 2021 and it is currently available for reservation with a $250 (U.S.) fee via the Fisker Flexee app on iOS and Android - as well as through the Fisker website . Additional specifications will be released during the Geneva International Motor Show and via Fisker's proprietary FLEXEE app in the coming months.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

