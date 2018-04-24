Warriors Reduce Stress with Adaptive Physical Bodyweight Workout

"It was extremely helpful for me to learn the correct ways to do exercises throughout the clinic," said Loraine Garcia, U.S. Army wounded warrior from National City, California.

During the clinic, participants learned how to effectively prepare for a workout with a dynamic warm-up. The on-site strength coach demonstrated core movements and proper techniques for four fundamental bodyweight exercises – the squat, push-up, pull-up, and burpee. Once comfortable, warriors and family members did a 10-minute workout using each of the exercises.

"The upper body exercises were most challenging for me because I don't usually work on my upper body. It was good to learn the best ways to work out those areas."

In the first coaching programs of 2018, 92 participants lost a total of 798 pounds; nearly 60 percent reported reduction in pain, and 55 percent improved their sleep. Warriors also praise the program for connecting them with fellow service members in the community, thus minimizing isolation and creating a support structure, and helping them regain control of their healing processes.

In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 30.3 percent of survey respondents expressed physical activity helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns. Programs like this highlight the importance of managing mental health through physical activity and connecting with other veterans.

"I would encourage warriors to attend these clinics," Loraine said.

Thanks to generous donors, Loraine is one of more than 140,000 warriors, families, and caregivers who benefit from WWP's free programs and services.

WWP serves warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities. Programs also focus on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

