Warriors Reflect 19 Years After September 11 Attacks

"I never thought about joining the military until that day," Antoinette said. The Staten Island native said the attacks moved her to action. "I had to do something. I couldn't just go to school and be OK with what happened to our city."

Dan, who lived in Southern California, had already served three years in the Army when he was younger, but he re-enlisted. "The next thing I know, I was in Iraq in March of 2003, thrust into some heavy-duty combat," Dan said.

While still young in a Texas high school, Anthony knew what he had to do. "Seeing all those people helpless in the towers, not being able to defend themselves from acts of terrorism, from the cowardice that was terrorists — I knew I could help defend them with my life," Anthony said.

While each veteran came back from war, they all brought something else home with them.

"I went through some pretty horrific stuff, but I made it back alive," Dan said.

"I've never forgot that day," Antoinette said. "I still look at New York City on a regular basis, and it's not the same. It will never be the same."

Watch their full conversation and learn about how WWP programs save lives.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

