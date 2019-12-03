Warriors to Lourdes from Knights of Columbus Wins Emmy

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Warriors to Lourdes," a documentary produced by the Knights of Columbus, won an Emmy for "Outstanding Achievement for Documentary Programs – Topical" at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards Ceremony held on Nov. 16, 2019.

The documentary focuses on moral injury — an injury to a person's conscience after an act of perceived moral transgression. It follows wounded, ill and injured veterans and their families who are seeking physical and spiritual healing incurred from war by participating in the annual Warriors to Lourdes pilgrimage.

Michèle Nuzzo-Naglieri, Producer and Media Coordinator for the Knights of Columbus and director of the film, was present to receive the Emmy. She was joined by members from Spirit Juice Studios, two of whom were on her crew in Lourdes.

In her acceptance speech, Nuzzo-Naglieri thanked the veterans who "let us in" to share their stories of struggle with the hope of encouraging others to seek healing. Nuzzo-Naglieri also thanked the Knights of Columbus for "the deeply impactful way they are supporting veterans on their road to recovery."

"The Knights has a long history of support for our service personnel and veterans, including bringing troops who served in World War I to Lourdes a century ago," said Supreme Knight Carl Anderson, who served as an executive producer of the documentary. "The film features modern warriors who we bring to the peace of Lourdes to contend not just with physical injuries but with deeper, spiritual wounds."

Since 2013, the Knights of Columbus has worked with the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, (AMS) to sponsor the annual Warriors to Lourdes Pilgrimage. The event allows non-wounded, wounded, ill or injured military personnel, together with their designated caregivers and volunteers, to travel to the Marian shrine during the International Military Pilgrimage (PMI) for a time of rest, prayer and healing.

Thousands of veterans from more than 40 nations gather at one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in the Catholic Church. The site is known for its miraculous qualities since the Blessed Mother made a series of appearances to St. Bernadette Soubirous in the 19th-century.

About the Warriors to Lourdes Pilgrimage

Sponsored by the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, and the Knights of Columbus, the Warriors to Lourdes pilgrimage takes place each May in Lourdes, France during the International Military Pilgrimage. Non-wounded, wounded, ill or injured military personnel who are selected to attend will travel from the United States and Europe to Lourdes for a time of spiritual renewal. Pilgrimage highlights include an international opening ceremony, special Masses, a visit to the baths at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Unified Sports Challenge and a candlelight vigil that draws tens of thousands of troops to the sacred shrine every year.

About the Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternity of Catholic men striving to better ourselves and our world by helping and protecting those who are not able to do so for themselves--whether they are next door or around the world.

We are a group of nearly 2 million men who come from many places, backgrounds and stages in our lives, but we share a commitment to investing our time, efforts and resources into activities that reflect our faith and our values. The K of C gave $185.7 million to charity and donated 76.7 million hours of hands-on service in 2018.

The Knights of Columbus is also an A+ rated, Fortune 1000 insurance company, which grew out of our founding in 1882 by Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney who sought to ensure the protection and care of our members' families. For more information, visit www.kofc.org .

