Warriors Together, Brothers Forever: How Warrior Wine Cultivated a Wine Community for a Greater Cause

All former service members know that they are warriors together, brothers for life, and no man or woman gets left behind. Former combat veteran Jack Bodolosky has made it his life's purpose to extend that promise into civilian life as he was purposefully founded various organizations to support veteran needs. He and his business partner Brandon Casella, who is also a combat veteran, sought to create a unique, yet impactful business to spark the change that they wanted to see among the veteran community — and what better way to connect than over a glass of wine?

In 2018 they created Warrior Wine, an Austin, Texas-based wine-merchant who creates high-quality wine with a greater purpose; to cultivate a purpose-driven community dedicated to supporting not only veteran-supporting charities but veteran-owned businesses. To do this, they use grapes from veteran-owned wineries to craft their proprietary blends of red, white, and rose wines.

Warrior Wine has committed to donating 20% of their net profits to worthy veteran charities like the PTSD Foundation of America's Camp Hope, and Warrior Companion, a non-profit helping veterans obtain pet insurance for their service animals. Every bottle of wine sold helps Jack and Brandon fulfill their mission and duty to give back to those who honorably defend our American way of life.

"The truth is, all veterans pay with their lives. Some pay all at once, others pay over a lifetime." – JM Storm

While they may have only been warriors for a brief time, all veterans are connected as a family for life. Warrior Wine hopes to breathe new life into that promise as they create a community of like-minded patriots and wine connoisseurs committed to giving back to our nation's finest.

To learn more about Warrior Wine, please visit: https://www.warriorwine.com/

About Warrior Wine

