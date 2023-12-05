WARSAW FEDERAL TRANSITIONS TO A MINORITY DEPOSITORY INSTITUTION

News provided by

Warsaw Federal

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warsaw Federal Savings & Loan (Warsaw Federal), an independent mutual bank affiliated with First Mutual Holding Co., has served the residents and community of East Price Hill for 130 years. Now, the community bank is hitting a new milestone: becoming Cincinnati's first Minority Depository Institution (MDI).

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) designated Warsaw Federal as an MDI. An MDI is a community-based bank that provides enhanced financial services, tools, and education to promote economic opportunity and financial equity and help community members invest in the success of the community.

Warsaw Federal customers will continue to receive the full banking services and customer support they have come to expect, with the addition of focused deposit and lending financial products, and enhanced tools and resources. Customers and the community will benefit from Warsaw's deepened commitment to the economic vitality of the community.

According to newly appointed Warsaw Federal President & CEO Robie K. Suggs, "MDIs not only provide customers expanded access to the unique financial resources they need but also the chance to invest in our community's success and wellbeing. MDIs are an impactful tool in breaking the generational poverty cycle and offering opportunity for economic equality for all those in the communities we serve."

"We are proud of this significant progress in our journey toward inclusivity and community empowerment. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to fostering economic growth, promoting diversity, and supporting the financial needs of our community," said David Evans, Chair, Warsaw Federal Board of Directors. "The previous Warsaw Board, including former Board Chair Richard Flynn, envisioned how the work of Warsaw Federal could be even more impactful to the community as an MDI. We appreciate those efforts, including identifying a strong new majority-minority Board to support our MDI status."

Warsaw Federal Board Members now include: 

  • Board Chair: David Evans, President & CEO, TESSEC
  • Joseph M. Gallina, CFO, Meridian Mark Management
  • Michele Hawkins, Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer, Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc.
  • Joseph R. Huber, President & CEO, Cincinnati Development Fund
  • Mike Kelly, Managing Partner, Right Path Enterprises
  • Steve Langenkamp, COO, MSA Design
  • Michael Moore, President & CEO, Black Achievers, Inc.
  • Darrin Redus, CEO, Minority Business Accelerator, LLC
  • Martin Rodriguez, Affiliate & Capital Markets Leader, FMHC

About Warsaw Federal
Warsaw Federal is an independent mutual bank and Minority Depository Institution (MDI) based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Warsaw Federal operates two branch locations, providing banking products and services to individuals and businesses in greater Cincinnati and the surrounding communities. warsawfederal.com

About First Mutual Holding Co.
First Mutual Holding Co. Is a member-owned mutual holding company headquartered in Ohio. FMHC provides a structure that allows independent affiliate banks to continue to serve their communities and grow as member-owned institutions. Affiliate banks of FMHC include First Federal Lakewood (Lakewood, OH), First Mutual Bank FSB, (Belpre, OH), Blue Grass Federal Savings and Loan (Paris, KY), Warsaw Federal Savings and Loan (Cincinnati, OH) and Martinsville First Savings Bank (Martinsville, VA). firstmutualholding.com

Media Contact:

Regina Carswell Russo
[email protected]
513-315-1326

SOURCE Warsaw Federal

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.