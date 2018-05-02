Warshauer Electric Supply Invests in Future with Epicor Eclipse

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced Warshauer Electric Supply has chosen the award-winning Epicor® Eclipse® software as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to integrate an ecommerce platform and become more relevant.

"In today’s world, it’s a strategic disadvantage not to update. Distributors can’t get into the ecommerce world without upgrading their ERP system, and ecommerce is a staple every distributor needs. It’s imperative to our future to make this investment in the Epicor Eclipse system.” -Jim Warshauer, President, Warshauer Electric Supply

Warshauer Electric Supply, American owned and operated since 1954, has over 60 years of experience as an electrical wholesaler and is currently one of the largest independently owned electrical distributors in the country. They are a full-service supply house offering expertise in interior and exterior lighting design, solar energy systems, home automation and security, shading solutions, generator sales/rentals and service, commercial lighting, switchgear, and lighting energy audits.

A growth in revenue and increase in the number of locations prompted Warshauer Electric Supply to look for a more robust system that would allow for the integration of ecommerce. Moving to the Eclipse next-generation software will allow the company to become more competitive and respond to their customers' needs immediately.

Increasing efficiency with easy to use software

Warshauer Electric Supply was on an outdated system for the last 20 years that lacked many tools imperative to today's digital distributor. Implementing the Eclipse solution will provide the company with an easy transition into making all facets of the business more productive and efficient. The Wireless Warehouse software will cut costs and better control inventory, and Epicor Commerce Connect (ECC) will provide a seamless integration into ecommerce that will allow Warshauer Electric Supply to grow faster and stay competitive. "The Eclipse system is a great fit for our business," added Warshauer. "Every piece of information should be at our fingertips instead of looking at a filing cabinet for information. Each facet of our business will be leaps and bounds above where we are today."

"The Epicor Eclipse solution is a proven success for distributors of all sizes, and the software is becoming more powerful and valuable to companies that need a one-stop shop for their services," said Mark Jensen, director of product management, Epicor. "Eclipse software offers a combination of features and functionality that can accurately streamline processes. Pricing, inventory management, and even quoting becomes automated—reducing time consumption."

About Epicor Eclipse

Epicor Eclipse is a leading distribution ERP software solution that offers powerful capabilities for wholesalers in the plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and PVF industries. Eclipse is built upon the premise that it needs to work the way distributors work, while also delivering best practices for distribution operations that help drive costs out of the supply chain, increase sales and margins, and improve customer service. Visit the Epicor Eclipse solution hub to learn more.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, and Eclipse are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Contact: Katie Chubb

Public Relations Specialist

Epicor Software Corporation

+1 512 278 5365

katie.chubb@epicor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warshauer-electric-supply-invests-in-future-with-epicor-eclipse-300639934.html

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

Related Links

http://www.epicor.com

