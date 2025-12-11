Warshaw Burstein Announces Election of Thomas Filardo to Serve as Co-Managing Partner With Frederick R. Cummings, Jr.

Cummings has served as Managing Partner for 15 years; Filardo joined in the Role Effective December 1, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warshaw Burstein, LLP, today announced that Thomas Filardo, Partner and Chair of the Litigation Practice Group, has joined Frederick R. Cummings, Jr. as Co-Managing Partner of the firm as of December 1, 2025.

Mr. Cummings has maintained a corporate and securities law practice since he joined the firm and has served as Managing Partner for the past 15 years of his tenure at the firm. Mr. Filardo joined Warshaw Burstein in 2015 as a litigator with corporate law experience and was elected to Equity Partner in 2022.

Frederick R. Cummings, Jr. Thomas Filardo

"I am delighted to have Tom join me at the helm. He has been an important part of building our firm since he arrived, most recently in our thriving securities litigation practice," Mr. Cummings said. "I'm pleased we came up with this creative solution of sharing this significant responsibility, as it enables me to share the knowledge about this role that I have acquired over time. Tom will contribute his considerable knowledge and fresh perspective as we go, with each of us bringing our different but complementary strengths to the role."

"Our firm has consistently found innovative solutions to legal issues for our clients and was one of the first firms to launch and build niche practice areas alongside our core practice areas," Mr. Cummings continued. "This leadership transition gives each of us more time to focus on our respective practice areas as well as new opportunities for the firm, while ensuring the firm has steady and consistent leadership, as well as a clear succession plan, all of which benefit our clients and our attorneys and staff."

"Our firm is known for the highest quality work product and personal client attention combined with its unique culture of collegiality, entrepreneurship and independence," Mr. Filardo said. "I am honored to have been chosen to help ensure that our practice will continue to thrive by building on these core values. I appreciate this recognition, as not only a vote of confidence in me, but more importantly in the firm's future. I look forward with enthusiasm to working together with Fred to continue to build the firm based on the solid foundation we have established."

Warshaw Burstein, LLP (www.wbny.com) and its attorneys are experienced business lawyers, regularly advising business owners, investors and entrepreneurs about business law, corporate and personal matters. The firm has the following practice areas: corporate/ securities, private investment funds, banking and finance, exempt organizations, financial services, intellectual property, litigation, matrimonial and family law, real estate and construction, tax and trusts and estates. The firm represents a wide range of international, national and local businesses of all sizes, as well as many prominent families and individuals, in an extensive array of business and transactional matters. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @WarshawBurstein

SOURCE Warshaw Burstein, LLP