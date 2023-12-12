Wart Remover Market Booming: US$1.14 Billion Projected by 2034, Fueled by Rising HPV Infection Rates | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The wart remover market is poised for significant growth due to rising HPV infection rates, increasing awareness of personal hygiene, and developing new, effective products. Continued focus on awareness campaigns, product innovation, and accessibility of over-the-counter treatments will further propel market expansion.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest analysis, the global wart remover market value is estimated to total US$ 823.3 million in 2024 and US$ 1,142.4 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for wart removers is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Report Scope as per Wart Removers Industry Analysis, 2024-2034

Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the wart remover industry during the forecast period. These include rising incidence of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, growing emphasis on personal hygiene, and increasing recurrence of warts.

Genital HPV is becoming a relatively prevalent problem. For instance, currently, 79 million Americans have an HPV infection, and 14 million people in the United States get the virus every year.

About 80% of sexually active individuals, both men and women, have contracted HPV at some point in their lives. This has increased warts cases brought on by the human papillomavirus (HPV), creating a higher demand for wart removers.

A variety of lotions and ointments are used to treat genital warts on the skin. For instance, a lotion called Imiquimod (Aldara, Zyclara) increases the immune system's capacity to combat genital warts. Similarly, a

Key players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy. In order to give healthcare personnel better direction for managing personal hygiene, businesses are also spreading awareness by using different campaigns and advertisements.

An increasing number of personal hygiene-related campaigns is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the wart remover market. Similarly, the growing popularity of over-the-counter wart removal products will foster market growth.

"Rising prevalence of HPV infection and increasing awareness about personal hygiene are set to propel sales of wart removers globally during the forecast period," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for wart removers is expected to total US$ 1,142.4 million in 2034.

in 2034. Spray products dominated the target market with a value share of 27.6% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is set to expand at a 2.8% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. North America dominated the global wart remover market, holding a value share of 24.6% in 2023.

dominated the global wart remover market, holding a value share of in 2023. Demand in the United States is set to rise at a 2.5% CAGR through 2034.

is set to rise at a through 2034. China is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% between 2024 and 2034.

Who is Winning?

The wart remover market is characterized by fragmentation, with the presence of numerous local, emerging, and established players. These key players are undertaking promotional initiatives to introduce innovative products with improved effectiveness, accompanied by marketing campaigns. They are also adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions. For instance,

In July 2022 , Cassiopea SpA, a prominent manufacturer of dermatological disorders, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. signed a licensing agreement for Winlevi in the United States and Canada .

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wart remover market in its latest study. It presents a historical demand assessment of 2019 to 2023 and projections for 2024 to 2034. The global market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on products (patch products, ointment products, liquid products, spray products, and others) and distribution channels (online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others) across seven key regions worldwide.

