Warwick Expands Operated Eagle Ford Footprint with Strategic Acquisition

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group ("Warwick") is proud to announce the closing of its latest strategic acquisition in the Eagle Ford basin which adds substantial contiguous acreage and production offset to Warwick's existing development as well as extending its oil inventory in one of the most prolific basins in the United States. "This acquisition is pivotal for Warwick as we continue to expand our operated footprint in the Eagle Ford. The acquisition underscores our ability to leverage Warwick's vertically integrated technical team to acquire cash flowing assets and provide investors with direct access to scalable assets with low breakeven oil inventory. We believe this transaction makes Warwick the fifth largest owner of core Eagle Ford drilling inventory today," stated Kate Richard, Warwick's Founder, CEO and Co-CIO.

This transaction completes Warwick's 15th transaction in the Eagle Ford since 2014. On a pro forma basis, Warwick will operate over 60,000 net acres in the core of the Eagle Ford across Karnes, Wilson, Bee, Live Oak, Atascosa and Gonzales counties. The newly acquired acreage is contiguous and strategically offset to Warwick's latest oil-focused development and provides the opportunity for increased operational efficiency across Warwick's operated position. "With more than a decade of experience in the Eagle Ford, we look forward to utilizing our expertise to maximize the potential of the newly acquired assets. We believe Warwick's investors will benefit from access to extensive oil upside across the operated position where Warwick has a history of consistently executing our development programs on time and within budget," stated Ian Rainbolt, Co-CIO of Warwick.

Warwick's multi-disciplinary team comprising of land, engineering, geology, investments, and operational professionals led the investment underwriting and transaction process. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisors to Warwick.

