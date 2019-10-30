Warwick Group Certified As A Women's Business Enterprise ("WBE") By The Women's Business Enterprise National Council

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Group ("Warwick") announced today that it has been certified as a Women's Business Enterprise ("WBE") by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council ("WBENC"), the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. Warwick continues to take a leadership role in promoting diversity in the private equity investment space. Being certified as a WBE is a credential that reflects the commitment Warwick has made since inception to being a diverse, inclusive and empowering organization.

The WBENC focuses on four areas in their CORE platform: certification, opportunities, resources and engagement.

"Certification by the WBENC is a tangible representation of Warwick's longstanding position as a torchbearer for inclusivity and diversity in private equity, finance and entrepreneurship. We strive to encourage and empower women across industries to take risks, raise capital and build businesses," said Kate Richard, Founder and CEO of Warwick Group.

To view more information about the program, visit www.wbenc.org.

About Warwick Group

Warwick Group ("Warwick") is an investment firm that manages alternative asset classes. The firm has approximately $2 billion in managed assets and has completed over 1,000 transactions since inception. Warwick aims to generate attractive investment returns across market cycles, driving growth and value creation, through the expertise of its world-class team. Warwick has approximately 70 investment professionals and invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital. Its largest platform, Warwick Energy Group, was founded in 2010 and is a premier provider of private equity capital in the US energy industry. Current investments of note include creation and ownership of one of the largest private company in the cores of the STACK and SCOOP oil fields in Oklahoma, and upstream and midstream assets across 70,000 acres in the Eagle Ford Shale oil field in Karnes and Live Oak Counties, Texas.

