Warwick Investment Group Announces $150 Million Development Agreement in the Core of the Delaware Basin

DALLAS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group ("Warwick") is proud to announce its latest strategic investment in a $150 million development agreement in the Delaware Basin in Texas. "This transaction deploys substantial capital at attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors and continues Warwick's history of investing in the Permian Basin. The investment underscores our ability to leverage our vertically integrated technical team to accelerate value creation and provide investors with direct access to low breakeven inventory," stated Kate Richard, Warwick's Founder, CEO and Co-CIO.

Warwick's partner is a privately-owned Dallas-based company with a track record of development success in the Permian Basin. "We are excited about the partnership and believe that this structure has significant benefits for Warwick and our partner. We believe Warwick's investors will benefit from access to a diverse set of wells in core acreage, while also being able to hedge commodity prices, with an operator that has a history of consistently executing development programs on time and within budget," stated Ian Rainbolt, Co-CIO of Warwick.

As part of the agreement, a Joint Development Committee has been formed by Warwick's technical team and its operating partner. Warwick expects the development to start within the next two weeks and continue for the 12-18 months into 2025.

Warwick's multi-disciplinary team comprising of engineering, geology, investments, and operations led the investment underwriting. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisors to Warwick.

