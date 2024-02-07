Warwick Re Ltd. Announces First Reinsurance Transaction

News provided by

Warwick Re Ltd.

07 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Re Ltd ("Warwick Re"), a Bermuda-based reinsurance company, is pleased to announce the closing of a quota share reinsurance agreement to support Just Group plc ("Just"), a leading UK BPA insurer, for a circa. $500 million transaction completed in December 2023.

This is an inaugural transaction for Warwick Re, a provider of innovative reinsurance solutions to cedants in the life insurance, annuity and pension sectors through both in-force and flow agreements.  "We are delighted to offer our significant reinsurance and asset management capabilities to further support Just's BPA business" said Chris McGlashan, founder and CEO of Warwick Re.  "Our innovative, collateralized structures address a growing need in the UK BPA market through reinsuring asset and longevity risks at attractive pricing levels to support insurers' originations.  In addition to UK BPA, we look forward to working with US and European clients in the life insurance, fixed annuity and pension risk transfer markets."

Just's Head of Reinsurance Relationships, Prashant Mehta commented: "We are pleased to have successfully reinsured both longevity and asset risk in this funded reinsurance transaction with Warwick Re.  This is Just's first deal with Warwick Re, and our third funded reinsurance deal over the last five years (2019-23). Over the same period, cumulative ceded liabilities total circa £0.9 billion of funded reinsurance, out of a total defined benefit premium written of £11 billion.  We are delighted to add Warwick Re to our panel of reinsurers, thereby enhancing our reinsurance capabilities and further diversifying our funded and longevity reinsurance partners."

About Warwick Re

Headquartered in Hamilton, Warwick Re Ltd. ("Warwick Re") is a registered Class E reinsurer in Bermuda and provides capital-efficient solutions for insurance companies in the UK, US and Europe.  Warwick Re has investment grade ratings, including an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of "BBB" (Good) with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings.

For more information on Warwick Re, visit https://www.warwickre.com.

About Just 

Just Group plc ("Just") is a FTSE-listed specialist UK financial services company and is a leader in defined benefit de-risking, individual retirement income, and care markets. Just has completed over 350 transactions, including more than 80 buy-outs and around 50 repeat transactions across 40 schemes.  Just has secured the benefits of around 80,000 pension scheme members, since the launch of its defined benefit de-risking proposition in 2012.

SOURCE Warwick Re Ltd.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.