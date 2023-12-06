Was That John Lennon We Spotted in Times Square?

It's Another Peace-Maker with a Billboard!

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenn Johnston, the world's #1 John Lennon actor-musician, appears in Times Square this week advocating peace. His Christmas billboard message "WAR IS GONE! – if you halt it" appears high above 43rd & Broadway, giving homage to John Lennon, known for his peace activism. Lennon's 1970 "WAR IS OVER! – if you want it" billboard campaign in Times Square at 43rd & Broadway was a celebrated Christmastime effort to promote peace.

Lenn Johnston proclaims, WAR IS GONE!
This Friday afternoon, December 8, on the anniversary of John Lennon's death, Lenn Johnston revives Lennon's spirit. Appearing in Strawberry Fields, Central Park, he will sing and spread his message of ending war forever. Lenn engages people with his humour, music, souvenir cards, and knowledgeable steps toward peace. See johnlennonreturns.com for more information - and fun!

About Lenn Johnston
Every Thursday for nine years, actor-comedian-musician Lenn Johnston has hosted the eclectic Retro-Rock radio show Lenn Johnston's Parallel Universe. Like John Lennon, he disassembles language and popular narratives as preferred escapes from the humdrum. Also like John, he's a visual artist. His comedy-improve with Second City enhanced his already Lennonesque humor. Lenn's been featured on Good Day LA, NPR, CNN, FOX, BBC-Granada, BayTV-Liverpool, TV1-NYC, NBC's It's Worth What, and more.

In Lenn's 2016 appearance on Late Night With Conan O'Brien, Conan composed a song, "Time-Traveling John Lennon," and exclaimed, "It's uncanny! It's blowing my mind. It's really hard to do a show with 1965 John Lennon here!" Dave Mason, host of the San Diego Beatles Radio Show, marveled, "…If channeling is real, [he] WAS John Lennon!" Per online magazine EarCandy, Lenn "perfectly evokes both the spirit and imagery of John Lennon in one of the most original and effective tributes ever heard (and seen)." David Peel, John Lennon's closest NYC friend, remarked, "Here's somebody who's actually giving back [to John Lennon]…"

Lenn gives tribute to John Lennon with his CD Village Idiom: original songs, poems, stories and illustrations capturing the irreverent, absurd, and witty spirit of John Lennon. With bandmates and solo, he performs the Beatles/Lennon repertoire and original Lennonesque poems.

Since the re-popularization of naughty people destroying the world, Lenn has appeared as an Evolutionary, encouraging people to out-clever the Neo-Conundrums with Love, Hope and Humor.

