Wasabi Market 2025, Rising Awareness About Health Benefits Of Wasabi to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 23, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wasabi market size is expected to grow by USD 328.78 million at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi and the growing demand for Japanese cuisine will offer immense growth opportunities. However, side effects of wasabi, high dependence on Asia for production, and requirements for specific climates will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- Application
- Food And Beverages
- Medical And Nutraceuticals
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wasabi market report covers the following areas:
- Wasabi Market size
- Wasabi Market trends
- Wasabi Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wasabi Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wasabi Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Clearspring Ltd.
- Connors Greens LLC
- Eden Foods Inc.
- Health Logics Laboratories Inc.
- KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.
- Oregon Coast Wasabi
- Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.
- Real Wasabi LLC
- S and B Foods Inc.
- The Wasabi Co.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wasabi market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wasabi market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wasabi market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wasabi market vendors
Hummus Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hummus market share is expected to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%.
Ethnic Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ethnic foods market share is expected to increase by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%.
|
Wasabi Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 328.78 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.44
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 73%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Japan, US, China, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., Health Logics Laboratories Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., and The Wasabi Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
